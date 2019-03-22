Tom Watson: I'll Back Theresa May's Brexit Deal If She Puts It To The People

22 March 2019, 18:45 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 18:50

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson has said he’ll back Theresa May’s Brexit deal, as long as there is a public vote on it.

Speaking on LBC, Jeremy Corbyn’s no2 also announced he'd now join the “Put it to the People” march in London tomorrow.

“I’m going on the march to say to Theresa May that I’ll help her get her Brexit deal over the line, if she gives you the right to consent to it,” he said on LBC on Friday night.

Tom Watson explained why he's now backing a second referendum on Theresa May's deal
Tom Watson explained why he's now backing a second referendum on Theresa May's deal. Picture: LBC

“Millions of people voted for Brexit, many more millions of people are going to be impacted by Brexit.

“Their jobs, their families, their communities, their public services, they’re going to be deeply affected by this deal.

“We’ve had a thousand days of Brexit crisis and failure. It’s time for a new solution.”

He added: “Only a public ballot on her deal… will break a thousand days of Brexit deadlock.”

Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to descend on London on Saturday calling for a so-called People's Vote.

Follow LBC for the latest Brexit updates.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien looked through Dominic Raab's comments

James O'Brien Takes Apart Dominic Raab's Comments One-By-One

3 hours ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien On Brexit: I Have Contempt For The Conmen & Compassion For The Conned

8 hours ago

Lorries queue up on the M20 towards the Port of Dover

No-Deal Brexit: Experts Tell Us How Leaving EU Without A Deal Will Affect British Business

11 hours ago

Brexit

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

FTSE 100 sees £37bn wiped off value as global markets plunge

Shelagh Fogarty repeatedly asked Marcus Fysh MP the same question

Shelagh Fogarty Asks Brexiteer Tory MP The Same Question 15 Times

Brit ex-soldier Andrew Neal detained in UAE 'unaware of drug charge'
Margaret Anne Georgiadou spoke to Shelagh Fogarty on Friday

Creator Of Viral Cancel Brexit Petition: "Remainers Have Been Silenced"
Tom Watson hit back at claims he was "killing the party from within"

Labour's Tom Watson Live On LBC: Watch It Back

Bart Teii is the UK's most tattooed man

Body Modification: LBC Meets The UK’s Most Tattooed Man