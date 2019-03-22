Tom Watson: I'll Back Theresa May's Brexit Deal If She Puts It To The People

Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson has said he’ll back Theresa May’s Brexit deal, as long as there is a public vote on it.

Speaking on LBC, Jeremy Corbyn’s no2 also announced he'd now join the “Put it to the People” march in London tomorrow.

“I’m going on the march to say to Theresa May that I’ll help her get her Brexit deal over the line, if she gives you the right to consent to it,” he said on LBC on Friday night.

Tom Watson explained why he's now backing a second referendum on Theresa May's deal. Picture: LBC

“Millions of people voted for Brexit, many more millions of people are going to be impacted by Brexit.

“Their jobs, their families, their communities, their public services, they’re going to be deeply affected by this deal.

“We’ve had a thousand days of Brexit crisis and failure. It’s time for a new solution.”

He added: “Only a public ballot on her deal… will break a thousand days of Brexit deadlock.”

Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to descend on London on Saturday calling for a so-called People's Vote.

Follow LBC for the latest Brexit updates.