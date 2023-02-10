'Yes there's toxic air but this is a toxic policy': Caller confronts Sadiq Khan over 'unfair' ULEZ expansion

10 February 2023, 11:16 | Updated: 10 February 2023, 11:18

By Hannah Holland

This impassioned caller put Sadiq Khan in the hot-seat when he called for the Mayor of London to "rethink" the Ulez expansion which he deemed "a very unfair tax against working people and the poor".

Richard in Woolwich phoned in to James O'Brien's 'Speak to Sadiq on LBC' to challenge the Mayor of London over the ULEZ expansion.

Sadiq Khan has announced a major expansion to London's ULEZ zone that will mean hundreds of thousands more motorists will have to pay a daily fee of £12.50 to use their cars.

Richard began: "I voted for you. I’m a great supporter for you.

"I’m going to talk about ULEZ. I think it’s a very unfair tax against working people and the poor."

Richard explained that ULEZ compliant second-hand cars have become 40% more expensive.

He continued: "This is hitting working people and my question to you is ‘is there anything that will stop you doing this madness?"

Mr Khan defended the plan, explaining that "toxic air is a matter of life and death."

He added: "In our city every year there are 4000 premature deaths directly linked to the toxic air."

After declaring that the link between toxic air and the health crisis is "unarguable", he drew attention to his Scrappage Scheme, "the biggest" ever seen in the country, which will provide financial assistance to help eligible Londoners scrap their highest polluting vehicles.

Richard responded: "Yes toxic air but you know what this is a toxic policy."

He added that he would be marching in Bromley tomorrow to protest the expansion before making his final plea to the mayor: "You’ve got to rethink this. I’m not against the idea in principle.

"What I’m against is that working people are paying for it!"

Read more: "Difficult year" to go ahead with Ulez as people struggle with cost of living, says Martin Lewis

Read more: London ULEZ zone expands to cover ENTIRE capital from next year, Sadiq Khan announces

The Best Of Speak To Sadiq

Sadiq Bullseye

"Bullseye Goldsmith": Sadiq's Zac Takedown

Sadiq Khan State of London

Audience Show Sadiq How Much They Hate Garden Bridge

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Admits He's "Struggling" During Ramadan Fast

Sadiq Khan News

Jim Davidson took aim at Sadiq Khan

'Does he mean fat old Charlton fans?' Comic Jim Davidson hits back at Sadiq Khan over Tory celeb jibe

20 days ago

London bus routes have been saved

Sadiq Khan slams brakes on plans to axe London bus routes

2 months ago

Sadiq Khan expanded the ULEZ last year

Londoners paid nearly £400,000 extra per day after Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion

3 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Officers were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, at about 8:50pm on Thursday after reports of shots fired.

Man killed in shooting in quiet residential street as cops launch murder investigation

Nicola Bulley has been missing for two weeks

Emotional appeal for Nicola: Friends of missing mum in roadside plea two weeks after she vanished
If a Chinese spy balloon were flown over the UK, it would be shot down, defence secretary Ben Wallace has admitted.

'I would shoot down a Chinese spy balloon' Ben Wallace says as US says more have flown around globe
Isla Bryson was convicted of rape and moved from Cornton Vale to a male wing at HMP Edinburgh following public backlash over Scotland's self-ID policy

Scottish trans prisoner U-turn as inmates housed according to birth sex following self-ID backlash
Nicola Bulley's walking route had three vital CCTV blind spots

Three CCTV blind spots could hold the key to Nicola Bulley's disappearance as police trawl dashcam footage
Energy suppliers could be forced to compensate those who had prepayment meters force-fitted

British Gas will be 'told to pay compensation to customers with force-fitted prepayment meters' if wrongly installed
Jeremy Hunt warned the UK was not out of the woods yet

'Not out of the woods yet': Britain avoids plunging into recession as it records zero growth
Nicola Bulley has been missing for two weeks

Police hunt for Nicola Bulley enters third week as cops search closer to sea and 'look for shabby red van'
Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/02 | Watch Again