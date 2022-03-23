Madeleine Albright: First female US secretary of state dies aged 85

23 March 2022, 22:08

Madeleine Albright has died at the age 85
Madeleine Albright has died at the age 85. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Madeleine Albright, the first female US secretary of state, has died of cancer aged 85, her family said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

President Bill Clinton chose Ms Albright as America's top diplomat in 1996 and she served in that capacity for the last four years of the Clinton administration.

At the time, she was the highest-ranking woman in the history of US government.

She was not in the line of succession for the presidency, however, because she was a native of Czechoslovakia.

Read more: Florida governor rejects Lia Thomas swim victory and hands win to runner-up

Read more: 'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help

"She was surrounded by family and friends," her family announced on Twitter.

"We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend."

Former president George W Bush said: "Laura and I are heartbroken by the news of Madeleine Albright's death.

"She lived out the American dream and helped others realise it... She served with distinction as a foreign-born foreign minister who understood first hand the importance of free societies for peace in our world.

"I respect her love of country and public service, and Laura and I are grateful to have called Madeline Albright our friend."

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US envoy to the United Nations, honoured Ms Albright as a "trailblazer and a luminary" in remarks on the General Assembly floor shortly after news of her death emerged.

"The impact that she has had on this building is felt every single day and just about every single corridor," said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

"She was a trailblazer as the first female Secretary of State and quite literally opened doors for a large elements of our of our workforce," he said.

In 2012, President Barack Obama awarded Ms Albright the Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour, saying her life was an inspiration to all Americans.

Read more: 29 hospitalised after 'high quantity of chlorine gas leak' at Olympic pool

Read more: Urgent warning issued to Londoners over 'extremely dangerous toxic air'

Ms Albright remained outspoken through the years.

After leaving office, she criticised President George W Bush for using "the shock of force" rather than alliances to foster diplomacy and said Mr Bush had driven away moderate Arab leaders and created potential for a dangerous rift with European allies.

However, as a refugee from Czechoslovakia, she was not a dove and played a leading role in pressing for the Clinton administration to get militarily involved in the conflict in Kosovo.

She also toed a hard line on Cuba, famously saying at the United Nations that the Cuban shooting of a civilian plane was not "cojones" but rather "cowardice".

She advised women "to act in a more confident manner" and "to ask questions when they occur and don't wait to ask".

"It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent," she told HuffPost Living in 2010.

When the Senate Foreign Relations Committee asked her in January 2007 whether she approved of Mr Bush's proposed "surge" in US troops in bloodied Iraq, she responded: "I think we need a surge in diplomacy. We are viewed in the Middle East as a colonial power and our motives are suspect."

Ms Albright was an internationalist whose point of view was shaped in part by her background. Her family fled Czechoslovakia in 1939 as the Nazis took over their country, and she spent the war years in London.

As secretary of state, she played a key role in persuading Mr Clinton to go to war against the Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic over his treatment of Kosovar Albanians in 1999.

"My mindset is Munich," she said frequently, referring to the German city where the Western allies abandoned her homeland to the Nazis.

She helped win Senate ratification of Nato's expansion and a treaty imposing international restrictions on chemical weapons.

"I am an eternal optimist," Ms Albright said in 1998, amid an effort as secretary of state to promote peace in the Middle East. But she said getting Israel to pull back on the West Bank and the Palestinians to root out terrorists posed serious problems.

As America's top diplomat, Ms Albright made limited progress at first in trying to expand the 1993 Oslo Accords that established the principle of self-rule for the Palestinians on the West Bank and in Gaza.

But in 1998, she played a leading role in formulating the Wye Accords that turned over control of about 40% of the West Bank to the Palestinians.

She also spearheaded an ill-fated effort to negotiate a 2000 peace deal between Israel and Syria under Syria's late President Hafez al-Assad.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An upmarket London tennis club has been branded "woke lefty loonies" after a transgender row exploded

'Tennis club goes woke': Trans row after upmarket club dumps female membership option

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae music, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kate and Will mocked over 'tone deaf' photo as Jamaican PM suggests ditching monarchy

Exclusive
A desperate mum-of-three issued a plea to Chancellor Rishi Sunak

'What more can I do?': Mum with 3 jobs and no heating calls LBC to beg Sunak for help

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has scrapped VAT on tickets for Concert for Ukraine.

Concert for Ukraine: Chancellor announces VAT on tickets to be donated to charity

Exclusive
The Chancellor of the Exchequer has told LBC that the public should "judge him" on his actions not his wealth

'Every penny' of increased NI tax will go 'directly' into funding the NHS, Sunak says

John Glen says funding for the NHS is "secure".

'The NHS is very well funded': Treasury minister dodges question on impact of NI change

The Mayor of London has triggered a 'high' air pollution alert for Wednesday and Thursday

Urgent warning issued to Londoners over 'extremely dangerous toxic air'

The besieged city of Mariupol, which has been devastated by Russian shelling.

Shocking drone footage reveals devastation in besieged city of Mariupol

The family of 10 said they were grateful to have been able to move into a home in the UK

Ukrainian family of 10 move into house in Cambridgeshire donated by local businessman

Former British paratrooper Soldier F may still face prosecution for double murder at Bloody Sunday

Soldier F could still face prosecution over 1972 Bloody Sunday deaths

England take on Croatia in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium in 2018

Russia 'interested' in hosting Euro 2028 or 2032 despite invasion of Ukraine

Russia is 'preparing for a large-scale attack' in the north of Ukraine.

Russia 'preparing large-scale offensive' as Putin's troops suffer losses amid attacks

Rishi Sunak has unveiled his Spring Statement 2022.

Brits face biggest tax burden since 1940s despite Rishi's £6bn giveaway

What Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in the Spring statement

Cuts to fuel, tax and VAT: Spring statement key points at a glance

petrol pump

What is fuel duty and what difference will a 5p cut make to costs?

Chay Bowskill had his sentence increased after the kidnapping of Angel Lynn

Boyfriend who kidnapped Angel Lynn has sentence increased to 16 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War UN Humanitarian

UN Security Council defeats Russian resolution on Ukraine crisis
Obit Albright

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies aged 85

Russia Ukraine War

Up to 15,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war – Nato

US Myanmar Genocide

Russian troops have committed war crimes, says US government

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin wants ‘unfriendly countries’ to pay roubles for gas

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Nato adding troops in eastern Europe

A photo of Anne Frank

Dutch publisher pulls Anne Frank betrayal book amid critique

An emergency worker holding an orange-coloured 'black box' recorder found at the China Eastern flight crash site (CCTV via AP Video)

Voice recorder found in wreckage of China Eastern plane

A car destroyed by shelling is seen in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy

Relatives of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 arrive near the crash site on Wednesday March 23 2022 in Lu village

Black box from crashed China Eastern plane found in ‘severely damaged’ condition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police