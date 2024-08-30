Murder probe launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack

By Danielle de Wolfe

A murder investigation has been launched after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death in his own home.

West Midlands Police were called to a property in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, at around 4pm on Thursday on the request of ambulance crew.

A 13-year-old boy was discovered at the property with stab wounds, in what police have described as a "absolutely tragic" attack.

The teenager was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have so far been made.

Detective Superintendent Shaun Edwards, from the force's Homicide Team, said: "It's absolutely tragic a young life has been lost.

"We have specialist officers who will be supporting the family of the boy.

"We have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible."

