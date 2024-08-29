Man charged with GBH after top chef left fighting for life in attack near Notting Hill Carnival

Mussie Imnetu. Picture: The Arts Club Dubai

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a chef was attacked near Notting Hill Carnival on Monday.

Omar Wilson, a 31-year-old east Londoner, is accused of attacking Mussie Imnetu, 41, who was was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway, at 11:22pm on Monday.

Wilson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, before being charged with the later offence on Thursday.

The alleged assailant, from Napier Road in Leytonstone, was remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr Imnetu is still fighting for life after the attack.

The family of Mr Imnetu, who was visiting London from Dubai, are being supported by specialist officers.

Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street shortly after 1pm on Monday. Picture: MPS

The Metropolitan Police are extending the appeal for information for the public's help in understanding this attack.

According to The Arts Club Dubai website, Mr Imnetu has worked under chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing and has worked in London and New York.

Prior to his arrival at The Brasserie in The Arts Club Dubai, he enjoyed two spells at the sister Club in London, plus time at Oblix at The Shard and The Savoy Grill.

Mr Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street - an exclusive members-only social club in Mayfair - shortly after 1pm on Monday.

He was alone and wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans. He later bought a white baseball cap.

He arrived at Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at around 10.30pm and again, he was alone.

The restaurant was serving food from stalls outside and playing music.

The venue and surrounding area were extremely busy with people who had been to Carnival.

The force said Imnetu, who is a Swedish national, was visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lived and worked as a chef.

Mussi Imnetu, 41, is the head chef of a top restaurant in Dubai. Picture: The Arts Club Dubai

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are calling for anyone with information about the incident, or Mr Imnetu's movements earlier in the day, to come forward.

Exterior of The Arts Club members-only social club in Dover Street, Mayfair. Picture: Alamy

The appeal comes after 230 people were arrested during the event on Monday.

Five people were stabbed and one incident involving a corrosive substance took place.

Two of the stabbing victims remain in a life-threatening condition.

In total, the police statistics from the day include:

49 x possession of an offensive weapon

37 x assault on an emergency worker

8 x sexual offences

9 x violence with injury

15 x other violence

1 x possession of a firearm

2 x vehicle crime

1 x harassment

11 x possession with intent to supply drugs

9 x possession of class A drugs

40 x possession of class B drugs

4 x possession of nitrous oxide

6 x possession of drugs (other)

2 x theft from a person

3 x other theft offences

11 x public order offences

22 x other offences