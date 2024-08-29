Man charged with GBH after top chef left fighting for life in attack near Notting Hill Carnival

29 August 2024, 21:02 | Updated: 29 August 2024, 21:08

Mussie Imnetu
Mussie Imnetu. Picture: The Arts Club Dubai

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a chef was attacked near Notting Hill Carnival on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Omar Wilson, a 31-year-old east Londoner, is accused of attacking Mussie Imnetu, 41, who was was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway, at 11:22pm on Monday.

Wilson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, before being charged with the later offence on Thursday.

The alleged assailant, from Napier Road in Leytonstone, was remanded to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Mr Imnetu is still fighting for life after the attack.

The family of Mr Imnetu, who was visiting London from Dubai, are being supported by specialist officers.

Read more: Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'
Read more: Captain of Mike Lynch’s yacht 'under investigation for manslaughter'

Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street shortly after 1pm on Monday
Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street shortly after 1pm on Monday. Picture: MPS

The Metropolitan Police are extending the appeal for information for the public's help in understanding this attack.

According to The Arts Club Dubai website, Mr Imnetu has worked under chefs such as Alain Ducasse, Gordon Ramsay and Marcus Wareing and has worked in London and New York.

Prior to his arrival at The Brasserie in The Arts Club Dubai, he enjoyed two spells at the sister Club in London, plus time at Oblix at The Shard and The Savoy Grill.

Mr Imnetu left The Arts Club on Dover Street - an exclusive members-only social club in Mayfair - shortly after 1pm on Monday.

He was alone and wearing a blue t-shirt and black jeans. He later bought a white baseball cap.

He arrived at Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at around 10.30pm and again, he was alone.

The restaurant was serving food from stalls outside and playing music.

The venue and surrounding area were extremely busy with people who had been to Carnival.

The force said Imnetu, who is a Swedish national, was visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lived and worked as a chef.

Imnetu is a Swedish national who was visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he's a chef
Mussi Imnetu, 41, is the head chef of a top restaurant in Dubai. Picture: The Arts Club Dubai

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are calling for anyone with information about the incident, or Mr Imnetu's movements earlier in the day, to come forward.

Exterior of The Arts Club members-only social club in Dover Street, Mayfair
Exterior of The Arts Club members-only social club in Dover Street, Mayfair. Picture: Alamy

The appeal comes after 230 people were arrested during the event on Monday.

Five people were stabbed and one incident involving a corrosive substance took place.

Two of the stabbing victims remain in a life-threatening condition.

In total, the police statistics from the day include:

  • 49 x possession of an offensive weapon
  • 37 x assault on an emergency worker
  • 8 x sexual offences
  • 9 x violence with injury
  • 15 x other violence
  • 1 x possession of a firearm
  • 2 x vehicle crime
  • 1 x harassment
  • 11 x possession with intent to supply drugs
  • 9 x possession of class A drugs
  • 40 x possession of class B drugs
  • 4 x possession of nitrous oxide
  • 6 x possession of drugs (other)
  • 2 x theft from a person
  • 3 x other theft offences
  • 11 x public order offences
  • 22 x other offences
Notting Hill Carnival in London
Notting Hill Carnival in London. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Artem Chigvintsev

Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev arrested for domestic violence in California

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris talks during a stop at Dottie’s Market in Savannah

Harris says values ‘have not changed’ in first sit-down interview of campaign

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher jokes about Oasis break-up in first 'interview' since comeback announcement

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov, centre, smiles following his meeting with Indonesian Communication and Information Minister Rudiantara in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2017

France’s Macron says giving Telegram chief citizenship was ‘good’ for country

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, shakes hands with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia announces deal to buy 12 French warplanes in shift away from Russia

Molly-Mae has said she will always love Tommy Fury despite their break-up

Molly-Mae says she'll 'always love' Tommy Fury as she looks back on 'very real' two weeks since break-up

A rare bronze-era jar that was accidentally smashed by a four-year-old child during a visit to the Hecht Museum in Haifa, Israel

Four-year-old boy accidentally smashes rare 3,500-year-old jar at Israeli museum

LNER train at King's Cross station as ASLEF union announces that train drivers at London North Eastern Railway will strike on weekends in September, October, and November. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

LNER train drivers call off more than 20 days of strikes after successful union negotiations

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, leads a meeting with top security and defence officials at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside of Moscow, Russia

Putin to travel to Mongolia despite ICC warrant for his arrest

Weekend lie-ins could save your life: Extra sleep on Saturdays or Sundays cuts risk of heart disease, say researchers

Weekend lie-ins could save your life: Extra sleep on Saturdays or Sundays cuts risk of heart disease, say researchers

Javed Khan has welcomed the proposed ban on cigarettes in pub gardens

Pub garden cigarette ban ‘will save lives’, says expert behind ‘smoke-free UK’ plan, as he dismisses hospitality fears

This frame grab from video released by the Ansar Allah Media Office, the media arm of Yemen’s Houthi rebels, shows explosions striking the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea

Houthi rebel video shows group planted bombs on oil tanker in Red Sea

The Ukrainian Air Force’s F-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location in Ukraine

Ukraine’s military says one of its F-16 warplanes has crashed

Displaced infant Abdel-Rahman Abu El-Jedian, 11-month-old, who suffers from polio, is carried by his mother, centre, at a makeshift tent camp in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip

WHO announces limited pauses in Gaza fighting to allow for polio vaccinations

Police security cordon with knife arches at the Notting Hill Carnival

Teen charged with attempted murder after 18-year-old stabbed in stomach at Notting Hill Carnival

Man claiming to be 'evil Jesus' found guilty of conspiring to kill prosecutor in dark web hitman-for-hire plot

Man claiming to be 'evil Jesus' found guilty of conspiring to kill prosecutor in dark web hitman-for-hire plot

Latest News

See more Latest News

The flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency flies in front of its headquarters during an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria

Iran increases stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels – UN

Leader of Poland’s right-wing opposition Law and Justice party, Jarosław Kaczynski, addresses a small rally of supporters in Warsaw, Poland

Polish electoral body says former ruling party violated campaign rules

Boy, 17, found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Holly Newton after stalking and repeatedly stabbing schoolgirl alleyway

Boy, 17, found guilty of murdering 15-year-old Holly Newton after stalking and repeatedly stabbing schoolgirl in alleyway
The fallen Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is pictured in March, as divers assisted crews with the complicated and meticulous operation of removing steel and concrete

Contract approved for Baltimore bridge rebuild after deadly collapse

Residents left homeless by Dagenham apartment fire slam authorities' 'utter failure' amid building's 'known safety issues'

Residents left homeless by Dagenham tower block fire slam 'utter failure' amid building's 'known safety issues'
Nine children were taken to hospital

Nine children in hospital after 'chlorine leak' at London swimming pool

Bill Barnett, left, grandfather of Darin Taylor Hoover, and Republican presidential nominee former president Donald Trump place their hands over their heart after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the U

Cemetery official ‘pushed’ in Trump staff altercation will not press charges

Police stand guard on a closed roadside after another deep sinkhole appeared a week after a woman fell into a sinkhole when a sidewalk caved in in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia intensifies search for Indian tourist who fell into sinkhole

The man hit the waitress with a plate

Nando's waitress hit with plate recounts 'unprovoked' attack as she says she feels 'let down' by Met Police
The Viking ship replica, called Naddodd, as it was found after capsizing off Norway’s coast

American archaeologist dies after Viking replica ship sinks off coast of Norway

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics
Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit