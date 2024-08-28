Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'

Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The captain of the doomed Bayesian superyacht which sank of the coast of Sicily is 'refusing to answer questions' about the incident, his lawyers have said.

Captain James Cutfield, 51, has now been interviewed by Italian authorities after an official investigation was opened into the tragedy, which took place at around 5am last Monday morning.

Lawyers for New Zealand-born Cutfield have now revealed that the skipper has opted to remain silent and not answer questions.

Cutfiled is being investigated for possible manslaughter and culpable shipwreck over the incident, according to Italian media, as he was questioned for the third time by the Termini Imerese prosecutors.

It comes as two British crew members aboard the stricken superyacht have now been placed under investigation by Italian authorities, according to media reports.

The sinking killed seven people - including billionaire tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter - after the superyacht sank on with 22 passengers and crew aboard.

Captain James Cutfield, 51, has now been interviewed by Italian authorities after an official investigation was opened into the tragedy on Monday. Picture: alamy

British engineer Tim Parker Eaton was in charge of engine room aboard the Bayesian on the night of the incident.

However, it remains unclear what specific charges Mr Parker-Eaton, from Clophill, Bedfordshire, is facing.

While 15 were rescued, including Mr Lynch's wife, Angela Bacares, Mr Lynch, his daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, his wife Judy Bloomer, Chef Recaldo Thomas, Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo, and his wife Neda Morvillo were lost in the wreck.

The group of survivors were picked up in a life raft by a nearby boat after firing a flare into the night sky.

One of two lawyers appointed to represent Cutfield, Aldo Mordiglia, said on Tuesday: “He is feeling the terrible effects of this tragedy but wants to co-operate."

"He is free to go but is staying in Sicily to co-operate. I hope he can go home as soon as possible,” Mordiglia added, speaking to The Times.

Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah perished in the tragedy, which saw the ship sink off the coast of Sicily. Picture: alamy / Family handout

A decision on whether to raise the sunken yacht from the seabed is "not on the agenda", but will be in the future, a spokesman from the Italian Coastguard has said.

Mr Cutfield's lawyer has now said she was only formed of legal proceedings on Monday.

However, reports in Italy say this investigation does not imply the New Zealand-born captain is guilty.

