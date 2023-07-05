Belarusian minister behind plane diversion to arrest opposition journalist mysteriously dies aged 47

5 July 2023, 13:52 | Updated: 5 July 2023, 14:03

Aleksey Avramenko
Aleksey Avramenko. Picture: Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

A Belarusian minister who was responsible for illegally diverting a plane to arrest an opposition journalist has mysteriously died at the age of 47.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aleksey Avramenko, who was minister of Transport and Communications, died suddenly on July 4 due to unexplained causes, according to state news agency Belta.

Avramenko was behind the diversion of passenger flight FR4978 to Minsk airport on May 23, 2021 as it travelled from Greece to Lithuania.

The aircraft, which was flying from Athens to Vilnius, was forced to land in the capital of Belarus, following a false bomb threat.

Opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on the flight with his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, was later arrested by authorities.

Read more: Female Russian journalist attacked by armed thugs, who cover her in green dye, shave her head and break her fingers

Read more: Sudden fatalities and falling from windows: The high-profile suspicious Russian deaths since the invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Makei
Vladimir Makei. Picture: Alamy

Avramenko was deputy minister for transportation in 2013, and then first deputy minister in 2019.

He was directly reporting to Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko when the Ryanair flight was diverted in 2021.

The move was widely criticised by political leaders from around the world, with the opposition in Belarus saying the incident was orchestrated by the government in order to arrest the blogger.

It marks the second unexplained death of Lukashenko's officials in a year after foreign minister Vladimir Makei died in November.

Makei had been one of the initiators of efforts to improve relations with the West and had been critical of Russia.

However, he abruptly changed his stance after the start of anti-government protests, saying they were inspired by agents of the West.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home

Captain Tom's daughter fights order to demolish spa and pool complex 'built in name of hero's charity'

People made bets on the fate of the Titan sub

Sick gamblers made thousands betting on whether Titanic sub would be found

Breaking
Protesters from Just Stop Oil disrupted play at Wimbledon

Just Stop Oil protesters hit Wimbledon and scatter orange confetti over Court 18

RAF jets were scrambled to intercept the Doomsday plane

RAF jets scramble to intercept Vladimir Putin's 'doomsday' nuclear jet as it approaches NATO border in mystery mission

Councillor Eleanor Wills labelled the decision 'terrible'.

What a basket case! row breaks out as Salisbury City Council votes to scrap hanging baskets in historic market square

Shooting scene

Nine shot in Washington DC, including nine-year-old, on Fourth of July holiday

Power plant in Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia trade accusations of imminent attack on nuclear plant

Smallville star Allison Mack freed from jail early after being jailed for her role in Keith Raniere's sex cult

Smallville star Allison Mack who recruited girls for Nxivm sex cult freed from jail early

IAEA chief

IAEA chief visits Fukushima before radioactive water released

Breaking
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Nurse May Parsons, who administered the first Covid vaccine, is overcome with emotion during the service marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Nurse who administered historic Covid jab weeps as NHS is honoured at Westminster Abbey on its 75th anniversary

EU World Court Iran

UK among countries taking Iran to court over 2020 Ukrainian jet horror

Aneira Thomas, the first baby born on the NHS

'Brits are taking the NHS for granted', says woman who was first baby born on the health service

Questions about the sub's safety were raised before disaster

All the 'red flag' claims made about OceanGate's Titan sub: The carbon fibre hull, game controllers and worrying noises

Stockton Rush was CEO of OceanGate

Who was Stockton Rush? The OceanGate CEO and explorer killed in Titanic sub 'catastrophic implosion'

Joe Biden backs Ursula von der Leyen for Nato chief instead of Ben Wallace

Joe Biden backs Ursula von Der Leyen for next Nato chief after Ben Wallace’s candidacy was blocked

Latest News

See more Latest News

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) has set out plans to close nearly every railway ticket office in England over the next three years as most travellers now purchase tickets online and via machines at stations.

Almost every train station ticket office will close under plans to 'modernise' rail network
Backlash against Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore over spa complex at her Bedfordshire home

'A complete eyesore': Neighbours' fury at Captain Tom's daughter's' 'ugly' spa complex which must now be demolished
Someone in Jenin

Palestinians return to wreckage after Israel ends West Bank camp raid

The woman was attacked in South Carolina

Alligator mauls pensioner to death while she was walking her dog

Amanda Pritchard said the NHS will 'adapt to meet the needs of the next generation'

'We’ll meet the needs of the next generation': NHS chief hails 75th anniversary but admits challenging future lies ahead
Johnny Mercer's wife did not hold back on Carol Vorderman

Johnny Mercer's wife accuses Carol Vorderman of 'inciting hate' against Tories

Jean Messiha

Far-right figure ends crowdfunder for officer detained over shot teenager

Ellis Heather has been jailed

Dramatic police chase footage shows 'curious cops' haul down gun-toting drill rapper Rack5 in west London front garden
Workers clean up flood debris

15 killed by floods in south-western China

Boris Becker is accused of hiding his horses in the bedroom

Boris Becker 'hid horses in his bedroom' to hide them from debt collectors, wife claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Frontline NHS staff will rub shoulders with royalty in a special ceremony to mark the institution's 75th anniversary.

Happy Birthday NHS: Edward and Sophie to attend service to mark 75 years of the National Health Service
Plans to relocate the pair have been "shelved".

Prince Andrew’s move to former Harry and Meghan home ‘quietly shelved’ after Sarah Ferguson breast cancer surgery
Kate arriving at Wimbledon

Princess of Wales delights fans at Wimbledon as she drops in on Court 18 to watch British No1 Katie Boulter

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

James on migration

James O'Brien ponders the 'hatred' and 'demonisation' experienced by migrants

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed

'Banks should be doing banking!': Enraged Nick Ferrari caller reacts to Brexiteers' accounts being closed
Just Stop Oil Spokesperson says Pride protest was to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’

Pride protest aimed to raise awareness of ‘genocidal new oil and gas licenses’, Just Stop Oil spokesperson says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit