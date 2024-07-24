Benjamin Netanyahu declares US and Israel 'must stand together' as he delivers speech to Congress

Israeli PM Netanyahu Delivers Address To Joint Meeting Of U.S. Congress. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United States Congress tonight as he declared the "US and Israel must stand together."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Israeli leader compared Hamas’ October 7 attack to “twenty 9/11’s” as he addressed Congress for the fourth time.

Despite the controversy surrounding his appearance, Mr Netanyahu was met with applause and cheers as entered the House.

Opening his speech, Mr Netanyahu said: “I want to thank you for giving me the great honour of addressing this great citadel of democracy.

“We meet today at a crossroads of history... for the forces of civilisation to triumph, America and Israel must stand together.

“Because when we stand together, something very simple happens, we win, they lose.

“And I can assure you of one thing, we will win.”

He went on to recount the shocking attack Hamas launched on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli PM Netanyahu Delivers Address To Joint Meeting Of U.S. Congress. Picture: Getty

“October 7 is a day that will forever live in infamy,” he said.

“Thousands of young Israelis were celebrating at a music festival when, suddenly, heaven turned into hell.”

He told Congress, Hamas attackers "raped women, they beheaded men, they burned babies alive".

“I will not rest until all hostages are returned home.”

He thanked President Biden for his “tireless efforts” to aid in the release of hostages in the wake of his decision not to run for re-election this November.

“I thank President Biden for his heartfelt support after the savage attack on October 7, he called Hamas ‘sheer evil.

“I want to thank him for being, what he says, a proud Irish American Zionist."

He continued: "Because of the birth of Israel... the Jewish people are no longer helpless in the face of our enemies.

"For Israel, never again must never be an empty promise,

"After 7 October, never again is now."

First aid is administered to a demonstrator at a protest near the Capitol during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Washington. Picture: Alamy

As Mr Netanyahu delivered his address, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the US Capitol to protest Israel’s war in Gaza.

Signs reading “arrest Netanyahu" and "end all US aid to Israel" were pictured as authorities used pepper spray on protestors.

More than 39,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas run health ministry