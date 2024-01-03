Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager Harry Pitman in New Year's Eve stabbing at London's Primrose Hill

Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at Primrose Hill. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Will Taylor

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager Harry Pitman on New Year's Eve.

He has been taken to a central London police station along with an 18-year-old man, who has been held on suspicion of affray.

Harry, 16, was waiting for the fireworks at Primrose Hill just before midnight on Sunday when he was stabbed.

Paramedics were unable to save him and he died just minutes before revellers on the hill cheered in the New Year.

A 16-year-old was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains on bail as police investigate.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: "Harry had been with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to celebrate the New Year and watch the firework display.

"It was there that Harry became involved in an altercation that would have devastating consequences.

Harry Pitman was stabbed to death minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve. Picture: Handout

"We are aware of speculation, especially on social media, that the attack may have been racially motivated and I can confirm that there is no indication of a racial motive.

"Despite having made three arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation.

"Similarly, I would like to thank everyone who has come forward so far – the help that you have given makes a difference."

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter, who leads policing in Camden, said: "New Year's Eve at Primrose Hill is a celebratory event that everyone should have returned safely home from. I am deeply saddened at the needless loss of another young life to knife crime.

Police have combed through Primrose Hill. Picture: Alamy

"Thousands of people attended the event and it is testament to public spirit that some of those people have come forward to assist our Specialist Crime colleagues by providing information.

"We are aware of local concerns relating to the park. As a partnership, we take the safety of park users seriously, and we will continue to work with Camden Council and Royal Parks to address local issues.

"Local people will notice a heightened police presence to provide reassurance in the Primrose Hill area in the coming days."

His heartbroken grandfather Derek Pitman has described the moment Harry's father Neil told him his boy had been killed.

"We got a text from Harry's dad saying Happy New Year and then about half past 12 he rang us again," he told The Telegraph.

"He was just saying "no, no, no it can't be true" over and over and then he said Harry's been stabbed. He's dead."

He said Neil was in tears when he arrived at the family's home.

"Harry's dinner was waiting for him, laid out on the table, with his mother unable to stop crying, repeatedly saying 'he hasn't had his dinner'," Mr Pitman said.

Harry's mother, Amanda Woolveridge, 37, was joined by eldest daughter Tayla, 19, son Patrick, 18, and her brother, Terry at a vigil for Harry in north London on Tuesday night.

The three attended it in Downhills Park, some 200 yards from their home in Tottenham.