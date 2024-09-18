Buffer zones to be introduced around abortion clinics by the end of October

Anti-Abortion 'March For Life' In London Prompts Pro-Choice Counterprotest. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Buffer zones outside of abortion clinics will be introduced in England and Wales at the end of October, the Home Office has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last year, MPs voted to bring in legislation in a bid to end the harassment of women outside of the clinics.

Efforts to introduce the buffer zones had been delayed under the previous government amid debates over the issue of silent prayer.

The new law, which will come into effect on October 31, prohibits protests within 150 metres of clinics or hospitals providing abortion services.

This comes as part of the Public Order Act, which received royal assent on May 2 2023.

Read more: Action on climate change will be central to 'all' major policy, promises David Lammy in first big speech as foreign secretary

Read more: Final 999 call of woman killed with crossbow along with mother and sister, as man appears in court for triple murder

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips said: "The right to access abortion services is a fundamental right for women in this country, and no-one should feel unsafe when they seek to access this.

"We will not sit back and tolerate harassment, abuse and intimidation as people exercise their legal right to healthcare, which is why we have fast-tracked this measure to get it up and running without further delay.

Anti-abortion protesters hold a vigil outside the Marie Stopes Clinic in Ealing on April 21, 2018 in London. Picture: Getty

"For too long abortion clinics have been without these vital protections, and this Government is determined to do all we can do to make this country a safer place for women."

Despite praise from campaign groups, these buffer zones have been accused of watering down the implementation if silent prayer was not also banned.

Anti-abortion groups have said these buffer zones threaten the public’s freedom of speech and freedom to express their religious beliefs.

As part of the new law, it will be illegal for any person to intentionally or recklessly influence someone’s decision while attending an abortion clinic or cause harassment or distress to someone using or working at such premises.

This could include silent prayer, according to reports.

Jess Phillips speaks at the Labour Party Conference in 2023. Picture: Getty

Women's health minister Baroness Merron said: "The safety and wellbeing of women accessing abortion services remains our priority.

"No women should feel scared or threatened when accessing these services, and it is only right they are protected from any abuse or harassment.

"This Government will continue to work closely with NHS England, abortion providers and the wider sector to ensure that women have access to safe, high-quality abortion services."

The Home Office has said Guidance will be published in the coming weeks by the College of Policing and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to "ensure there is clarity and consistency with the enforcement of the new offence."