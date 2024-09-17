Final 999 call of woman killed with crossbow along with mother and sister, as man appears in court for triple murder

Kyle Clifford is accused of murdering Hannah, Louise and Carol Hunt. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren and Charlotte Lynch

A woman who was killed in a crossbow and knife attack at home along with her mother and her sister called the police to tell them she had been shot, a court has heard.

Kyle Clifford, 26, has appeared in court charged with the murders of Carol, Louise and Hannah Hunt in Bushey, Hertfordshire in July.

Westminster Magistrates Court court heard that Hannah, 28, called the police and told them she feared she was going to die. She gave her address before the call ended.

She was found along with her mother Carol, 61 and sister Louise, 25, were found fatally injured at their home on July 9.

Louise and Hannah had been tied up and shot with a crossbow. Carol was found stabbed multiple times.

Clifford, from north London, was found injured in a cemetery in Enfield on July 10.

He appeared remotely at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning, charged with three counts of murder, false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons.

Clifford appeared via video link from a custody suite at a Bedfordshire Police station. He wore a grey tracksuit, and had to nod to confirm his name, address and date of birth, as the court heard he had a voice injury.

He is accused of having a ten-inch butcher's knife and an MXT-405 Kornet crossbow.

Officers had previously been unable to interview Clifford, of Rendlesham Road, Enfield, while he received treatment for an injury in hospital, where he was under arrest.

John Hunt with his wife Carol. Picture: Social Media

Lisa Ramsarran, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Thames and Chiltern, said: "Our thoughts remain with the Hunt family and all those who have been affected by this tragic incident.

"As criminal proceedings are active, there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online that could prejudice the defendant's right to a fair trial."

Earlier this month Mr Hunt returned to work and shared a touching memory with fans.

Louise Hunt was also found dead at the home. Picture: Social Media

Mr Hunt said it felt "achievable and realistic" to return to work in Brighton, 60 days after the triple killing.

He added: "Carol and I had our last weekend away together in Brighton at the end of May and, looking out from the press box, out to sea, my knees buckled recalling us on the wild rapids ride on the pier just over three months ago.

“Soaked to the skin and laughing like teenagers.

“But I know the girls are with me, at all times and would have been gently encouraging me to take a breath or two, and stride on."

Hannah Hunt was found dead at the home in Hertfordshire. Picture: Social Media

Mr Hunt has a third daughter, Amy, who was not attacked.

He continued: “The warmth from everyone at the track was so striking with hugs and kindness washing over me all day. My thanks to everyone who has contacted me, to Racetech who made things so straightforward, and all racegoers who said hello.

"Amy and I are determined to take small steps forward whenever we feel able. To that end, today was a good day and I’m grateful for it."

Mr Hunt and Amy said after the attacks that they were devastated beyond words by the killings.

"We would like to thank people for their kind messages and for the support we have received in recent days," they said in a statement.

"These have provided great comfort to us for which we are very grateful."