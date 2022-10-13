King Charles mutters 'dear oh dear' to under-fire Liz Truss as pair meet for weekly audience

King Charles met the beleaguered Prime Minister on Wednesday, after she attended Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

King Charles was filmed muttering "dear oh dear" to under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss as the pair met for their weekly audience.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles met Liz Truss on Wednesday evening at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Truss curtsied and said: "Your Majesty."

Charles, smiling, replied: "Back again?

"Dear oh dear."

Read more: Abandon tax cuts now: Advisers turn on Truss after she pledges to not reduce public spending

Read more: Camilla may not wear Queen mother's crown at Charles' coronation to avoid upset over controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond

Ms Truss was then heard to say: "It's a great pleasure."

Separately, on Wednesday afternoon Charles also met the King and Queen of Malaysia, known as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong.

Liz Truss and Charles III meet at Buckingham Palace for an audience with the King. pic.twitter.com/eJS4GRkRaj — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) October 12, 2022

It came after Ms Truss faced Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament, where she insisted she will not cut spending to balance the books as economists and the financial markets continued to question her plans.

Ms Truss told MPs she is "absolutely" not planning public spending reductions, but insisted taxpayers' money will be used well.

King Charles and Liz Truss shook hands in greeting. Picture: Alamy

Senior advisers then turned on her over her economic plans, telling her she needs to rip up the latest mini Budget and raise corporation tax in order to restore market confidence in her government.

Officials warned that it is "no longer credible" to keep pushing on with big tax cuts without risking a financial crisis that would further drive up government borrowing and mortgages.

And despite Downing Street insisting the tax cuts will go ahead, one government source said privately "that could change" after Ms Truss ruled out reducing public spending.

Liz Truss faced Prime Minister's Questions yesterday. Picture: Alamy

A senior government source told The Times that the advice from senior civil servants was that the government’s position was no longer credible and "won’t hold".

Another confirmed that Ms Truss was aware of officials' views but stressed "no final decision" had been made before Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement on October 31.

Read more: 'What has this country done to itself?': Historian says Tory MPs unaware of UK's 'ridiculous' image internationally

Watch: Andrew Marr says Liz Truss is in ‘real trouble’ as she’s under huge pressure to make ‘undeliverable’ spending cuts

"The Chancellor will only get one opportunity to land his plans and the forecast positively," said Mel Stride, chairman of the Treasury select committee.

"He must take no chances.

"There is too much at stake for all of us."