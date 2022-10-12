Camilla may not wear Queen mother's crown at Charles' coronation to avoid upset over controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond

12 October 2022, 22:47

Camilla may not wear the Queen consort's crown to avoid upsetting India
Camilla may not wear the Queen consort's crown to avoid upsetting India. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Camilla may not wear the Queen mother's crown at King Charles' coronation to avoid upsetting India and other nations over the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond it contains.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Plans for the Queen Consort to be crowned using the priceless piece could be axed completely because of "political sensitivities", it is understood.

On the front of the crown is the famous 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond, one of the largest cut diamonds in the world.

However, there is "significant nervousness" about using it given continuing controversy over ownership of the diamond, according to Mail+.

The diamond originated in India but is claimed by several other countries in the region.

Read more: Coronation for a living costs crisis: Charles demands 'scaled down' one-hour ceremony with only 2,000 guests

Read more: 'Entirely confidential': Liz Truss refuses to say whether she objected to environmentalist King Charles going to Cop27

Camilla will be crowned Queen Consort at King Charles' coronation
Camilla will be crowned Queen Consort at King Charles' coronation. Picture: Getty

Another option - aside from completely scrapping use of the crown - is to have the diamond removed.

A source told the site: "The original plan was for the Queen Consort to be crowned with the late Queen Mother's crown when her husband acceded to the throne.

"But times have changed and His Majesty The King is acutely sensitive to these issues, as are his advisors.

"There are serious political sensitivities and significant nervousness around them, particularly regarding India."

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

The crown features the famous he famous 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond
The crown features the famous he famous 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond. Picture: Alamy

The Palace confirmed on Tuesday that the King's coronation would take place on May 6 2023 - adding that further details would be shared in due course.

The crippling cost of living crisis means the event is expected to be scaled down, but the issue of regalia could also prove a sticking point.

The crown was made in 1937 for Queen Elizabeth, consort of King George VI, with the diamond having been reset from the crowns of Queen Alexandra and Queen Mary.

It was 'given' to Queen Victoria in 1855 but only after the 11-year old heir to the Punjabi throne was forced to sign it away.

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party told the Telegraph that if Camilla continued the tradition of wearing the crown it would hark back to the days of Empire.

"The coronation of Camilla and the use of the crown jewel Koh-i-Noor brings back painful memories of the colonial past,” they said.

"Most Indians have very little memory of the oppressive past. Five to six generations of Indians suffered under multiple foreign rules for over five centuries.

"Recent occasions, like Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the coronation of the new Queen Camilla and the use of the Koh-i-Noor do transport a few Indians back to the days of the British Empire in India."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Alex Jones has been ordered to pay almost $1bn.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ordered to pay almost $1bn to Sandy Hook victims he defamed

1

Dangerous driver disqualified after ‘performing doughnuts in BMW while person was on roof’

Picture of Rebecca Steer and 'Grill Out' takeaway where she was struck

Man, 27, in court charged with murder after 'beautiful' woman, 22, died in hit-and-run outside takeaway

Max Hastings says Britain has been made to look ridiculous on the world stage

'What has this country done to itself?': Historian says Tory MPs unaware of UK's 'ridiculous' image internationally

1

Hospitals told to push back non-urgent surgery after amber alert over blood supply shortage

Firearms parts made using a 3D printer

Huge stash of 3D-printed gun parts and ammo seized in north London raid is one of UK's largest hauls

Andrew Marr live on LBC

Andrew Marr says Liz Truss is in ‘real trouble’ as she’s under huge pressure to make ‘undeliverable’ spending cuts

Emojis

10 emojis that make you look 'old' and 'out of touch' according to Gen Z

Jeni Larmour

High-flying student died after taking ketamine given to her by another on her first night of university, inquest rules

1

'My childhood was stolen from me': Reality star Paris Hilton claims she was sexually abused at boarding school for troubled teens
The tragic death took place in a city near San Francisco

Tree trimmer killed after falling into wood chipper

During the pandemic more than 30 stores were closed as sales for homes and clothing were hit.

Marks and Spencer confirms 67 stores will shut over next five years as part of a major overhaul

Kate Garraway told Shelagh Fogarty on LBC that she’s been left feeling ‘very, very alone’ as she cares for husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway opens up on the struggles facing carers as she describes toll of looking after husband Derek Draper

Dame Rachel de Souza said making the school day longer was the “most straightforward approach” to support struggling parents.

Extend school hours to help parents with childcare costs, children’s tsar urges

Pictures of Leah Croucher from Thames Valley Police and one of the scene this afternoon from LBC

Human remains found in search for Leah Croucher, 19, who went missing three years ago while on her way to work

Liz Truss speaking at PMQs today

Lady isn't for turning...on public spending! Truss vows to stick to her pledge despite £60bn debt in PMQs

Latest News

See more Latest News

United Nations Russia Ukraine

UN demands Russia reverse ‘illegal’ annexations in Ukraine

Alex Jones

Alex Jones ordered to pay 965 million dollars for Sandy Hook lies

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

Willie Spence

American Idol finalist dies in crash

E. Jean Carroll

Trump must sit for deposition in defamation case, judge rules

Russia Ukraine Nuclear Plant

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Wreckage in Lyman

Disaster fears rise after Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

Syria mosaic

Archaeologists dig up Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold in Syria

Flooded valley

Senior German state official quits over 2021 flood response

Akiko and Dennis Tito

World’s first space tourist signs up for new flight around moon

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/10 | Watch again

Andrew Marr reacts to the Ukrainian President's speech in the House of Commons

Andrew Marr: The government can't deliver the spending cuts the UK needs

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK
Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit