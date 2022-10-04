'Entirely confidential': Liz Truss refuses to say whether she objected to environmentalist King Charles going to Cop27

Liz Truss and King Charles. Picture: Pictures: Alamy

By Fran Way

Prime Minister Liz Truss has refused to say whether she advised the King not to go to climate conference Cop 27.

King Charles, a passionate environmentalist – who has recently used the flowers left in memory of the late Queen to be used as compost for the flowers outside of palaces – has abandoned plans to attend next month’s Cop27.

He had intended to deliver a speech at the meeting of world leaders in Egypt but scrapped plans after Liz Truss reportedly told him to stay away.

It was widely reported that Truss objected to the King’s plans during an audience last month. But speaking to Nick Ferrari, she refused to reveal the ‘contents of the discussion’.

She told Nick: “The discussion between the prime minister and the king are part of a constitution, they are part of the way we work, and they are entirely confidential.

So, however many times you ask me Nick I’m not going to tell you what we discussed.”