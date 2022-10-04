More needs to be done to make London streets safe for women, says Liz Truss

Liz Truss and picture of London street at night. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

More needs to be done to make streets in London safe for women, says Liz Truss.

Nick Ferrari quizzed the Prime Minister on whether she would feel safe with her two teenage daughters walking home at night.

She replied: “Look we need to do more to make our streets safer and one of the important points about generating the economic growth is it will help us afford more police officers, it will help us make sure we are properly able to protect our streets.

“But if you’re asking me if the streets in London are safe enough, no they’re not Nick.”

She said the home secretary will be publishing a ‘league table’ so the public can see ‘what the situation is’ in each area.

She added: “I want to see the London mayor do more to tackle crime in the capital, it isn’t good enough at the moment.”

READ MORE:Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng U-turn on scrapping 45p tax rate

READ MORE: 'Ill-informed nonsense': Met chief slaps down suggestion counter-terror police should be made a separate unit

It comes after the new Metropolitan police commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, was asked the same question by Nick just weeks into his new role as boss at Scotland Yard.

But unlike the PM’s response, Sir Mark said he would be ‘happy’ for his daughters to walk around London at night.

He replied: “There are many men in the city, sadly, who are stalkers, they’re rapists, they’re involved in domestic violence.

“The thing we bring to solving this problem, alongside other agencies who offer more supportive role to victims, the thing we bring most of all, is the ability to identify and target those dangerous individuals."