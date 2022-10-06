Chess grandmaster accused of 'cheating with anal beads' gets thorough body scan search

6 October 2022, 15:55

Hans Niemann has been plagued by rumours of cheating.
Hans Niemann has been plagued by rumours of cheating. Picture: YouTube/Instagram

By James Hockaday

A chess grandmaster at the centre of a cheating controversy held his nerve as he faced a thorough search for hidden devices at the US chess championship.

Hans Niemann has refused to back down since reigning five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen publicly accused him of being a cheater last week.

Since then, a 72-page document from Chess.com accused Niemann, 19, found it is "likely" he cheated over 100 times in his online professional career in tournaments as recent as 2020.

It is at odds with Niemann's previous claim that he only cheated twice - once when he was 12 and again when he was 16 - and that he never cheated during an in-person game.

The row has sent shockwaves through the world of chess, giving way to an outlandish rumour that he used vibrating anal beads concealed inside his body to cheat.

Still, the American player is holding his nerve, even if he had to undergo airport-style security at the US Chess Championship yesterday at St Louis, Missouri.

A livestream of the event showed an official scanning people with a metal detector, with Niemann had a moody expression on his face as he waited for his turn.

The official carefully hovers over Neimann's backside, despite not doing the same to Jennifer Yu, the woman ahead of him in the queue.

Chess fans on Reddit joked about the official whipping out the latex gloves and taking him to a back room for a more intimate search.

READ MORE: Chess champion brands teen rival a cheat amid claims he used anal beads to win

Niemann has a moody look on his face as he's thoroughly searched.
Niemann has a moody look on his face as he's thoroughly searched. Picture: YouTube
The official carefully hovered over his bottom.
The official carefully hovered over his bottom. Picture: YouTube

READ MORE: Home Office suspends ex-Met officer for racist Whats App chat

One user commented: "Yeah, but he basically has said he put his cheating behind him. Security was making sure that wasn't a literal statement."

Another added: "Can't wait for the edit where someone adds a beeping sound when the detector gets close to Hans' ass."

Following the awkward entrance, Neimann went on to beat 15-year-old Christopher Yoo in the opening round of the championship.

In a post-game interview he said he was "not going to back down", adding: "I’m going to play my best chess here regardless of the pressure that I’m under, and that’s all I have to say about this game. Chess speaks for itself, that’s all I can say."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The woman told the Princess of Wales "Ireland belongs to the Irish"

Princess of Wales told 'Ireland belongs to the Irish' as she's heckled during walkabout in Northern Ireland

Shoppers are seen in Aldi supermarket. According to a...

Aldi plans to open 16 new stores in UK - is your town on the list?

Breaking
People are being told to use more energy later at night to avoid the prospect of blackouts

Britain battles to keep the lights on: People paid to use washing machines overnight amid winter blackout warning

Jeremy Clarkson's team deny breaking planning laws and say the enforcement notice against them should be scrapped.

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm ordered to close "unlawful" cafe and restaurant

Russian troops surrender

Moment cornered Russian soldiers wave white flag in surrender amid rapid Ukraine counteroffensive

Three have-a-go-heroes were stabbed trying to stop phone thieves

Horror in rush hour as three-have-a-go-heroes stabbed stopping phone thieves on bikes in Bishopsgate

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Ukrainian refugee dumped by love rat over text is now back home in war-torn country

Rob Lewis (l) with Sir Mark Rowlet (top right) and Wayne Couzens (bottom right)

Home Office suspends ex-Met officer for racist Whats App chat

"Stop Rwanda" banner is seen during the demonstration...

Home Office refuses to reveal true cost of failed flight to Rwanda ‘because it could make future flights cost more’

Ex-policeman Panya Khamrap carried out his rampage after being fired for drug offences.

At least 38 dead including 24 children after mass shooting at Thai nursery by ex-cop who killed himself and family

Mother and father kissing baby stock image Getty

'Mum and dad' or 'ladies and gentlemen' banned under new 'woke' language guide for councils

Nurses are chanting slogans and marching to Downing Street...

Nurses start voting on whether to strike after record-breaking numbers leave the profession

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Labour leader Keir Starmer

High-street banks called in for 'crisis talks' with Chancellor amid warning of ‘eye-watering’ mortgage increases

Outside of King's Cross Railway station

18-year-old fighting for his life after being stabbed outside of King's Cross Station

Kevin Spacey Appears In Court On Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey due in US courts today to face allegations of sexual assault

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's mini budget announced a number of tax cuts, but now a new report suggests average households will still be worse off because the tax thresholds are not changing

Millions of families set to pay extra £21billion of income taxes despite talks of 'cutting taxes' mini-budget

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fake Heiress

Judge: ‘Fake heiress’ can fight deportation on house arrest

IMF Global Economy

IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook

Leaders pose for a photo at the European Political Community summit in Prague

Europe holds 44-leader summit with Russia and Belarus left out in the cold

The scene where a boat carrying migrants smashed into rocks and sank off the Greek island of Kythira

22 dead, dozens missing after two migrant boats sink in Greek waters

A distraught woman is comforted after the childcare centre attack

37 dead, mostly children, in gun rampage at Thailand daycare centre

Disturbance in the Baltic Sea above the gas pipeline leak

Sweden says Baltic Sea pipeline leaks probe ‘strengthens sabotage suspicion’

A TV screen shows a report of North Korea's missile launch

North Korea flies warplanes near South Korea after missile launches

A bust of Alfred Nobel

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize for Literature

A distraught woman is comforted after the daycentre attack

Many children among 35 dead after attack at Thailand daycare centre

The Thai flag

23 children among 30 dead in gun attack at Thailand childcare centre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss
Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech
Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London