Chess champion brands teen rival a cheat amid claims he used anal beads to win

27 September 2022, 09:17

Chess rocked by cheating scandal involving Magnus Carlsen (l) and Hans Niemann (r)
Chess rocked by cheating scandal involving Magnus Carlsen (l) and Hans Niemann (r). Picture: Alamy/social media

By Stephen Rigley

The world's top chess player Magnus Carlsen branded US teen prodigy Hans Niemann a cheat amid allegations the fellow grandmaster used vibrating anal beads to win matches.

Carlsen, 31, said on Monday that his decision to abruptly resign from the prestigious Sinquefield Cup tournament against Niemann after only one move on September 19 was a "professional decision" to preserve chess.

In a statement Carlsen wrote: "I know that my actions have frustrated many in the chess community.

"I'm frustrated. I want to play chess. I want to continue to play chess at the highest level in the best events.

"I believe that cheating in chess is a big deal and an existential threat to the game."

He later added: "So far I have only been able to speak with my actions, and those actions have stated clearly that I am not willing to play chess with Niemann. I hope that the truth on this matter comes out, whatever it may be."

Niemann has continued to deny cheating allegations previously offering to strip naked to show he wasn't cheating.

World number one Magnus Carlsen
World number one Magnus Carlsen. Picture: Alamy

Arkady Dvorkovich, the president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), said in a Friday statement that he didnt agree with Carlsen's behaviour in withdrawing from the Sinquefield Cup and quitting his match against his 19-year-old opponent.

Dvorkovich took aim at the world Carlsen, saying the 31-year-old Norwegian has a "moral responsibility" because he is 'viewed as a global ambassador of the game.

''His actions impact the reputation of his colleagues, sportive [sport-related] results, and eventually can be damaging to our game. We strongly believe that there were better ways to handle this situation," he said.

The statement did not "specify" what situation they were referring to although it is likely the sensational claim about the anal beads, which Neimann has denied.

He is accused of using a vibrating, remotely-controlled sex toy to gain an advantage over Carlsen by getting an accomplice to buzz the device to guide him into making better moves.

