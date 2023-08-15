‘Nothing comes to close to this iconic mill’: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang windmill listed with enormous £9 million price tag

15 August 2023, 16:20 | Updated: 15 August 2023, 16:37

The iconic windmill has been listed for sale for £9m.
The iconic windmill has been listed for sale for £9m. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

One of the world’s most iconic windmills has been put up for sale for a mammoth £9 million.

The legendary windmill, known for being the home of the Potts family in the 1968 Chitty Chitty Bang Bang film, has been listed for sale for the first time in 35 years.

Named Cobstone Mill, the windmill and the rest of the property is situated in Turville village, Buckinghamshire, and offers a mesmerising view of the Chiltern Hills.

Listed with an eye-watering price tag of £9m by Savills, the Grade-II listed property includes the iconic mill, a stunning main house, an outdoor pool, and roughly 36.7 acres of countryside land.

“Cobstone Mill has to be seen to be believed — and this is even before you bring into consideration the home’s extensive film history,” Stephen Christie-Miller of Savills Henley said.

“Yes, some homes claim to be iconic, however nothing comes close to Cobstone Mill.”

The windmill acquired fame after featuring in the 1968 film.
The windmill acquired fame after featuring in the 1968 film. Picture: Savills
Dick Van Dyke's character and his two kids lived in the windmill in the film.
Dick Van Dyke's character and his two kids lived in the windmill in the film. Picture: Alamy

Cobstone Mill was originally used to grind cereal until 1873, according to reports, and then nearly 100 years later the mill caught the attention of the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang filmmakers.

In 1967 it was chosen for the film location, and after a substantial facelift, it soon acquired legendary status thanks to the film’s success.

Four years later property was bought by the actress Hayley Mills and her film director husband, Roy Boulting, in 1971 at an auction.

The windmill has been given multiple makeovers since and featured in an array of productions, including Goodnight Mister Tom, Bridge and Prejudice, and Midsomer Murders.

“This historic and picturesque property offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of British heritage, with its rich history and in a stunning location,” the listing reads.

“Cobstone Mill which had reportedly been used to grind cereal until 1873, was cosmetically restored for the filming of Chitty-Chitty-Bang-Bang.

“Cobstone Mill has also featured in many other well-known films and television series.”

It offers a stunning view of Chiltern Hills.
It offers a stunning view of Chiltern Hills. Picture: Savills
The property has been listed for the first time in 35 years.
The property has been listed for the first time in 35 years. Picture: Savills

Mr Christie-Miller also added: “From the moment you arrive at Cobstone Mill it becomes immediately clear how special this property is and for many it will be instantly recognisable.

“From the beautiful architecture of the windmill to the spectacular views down the Hambleden Valley, Cobstone Mill has to be seen to be believed and this is even before you bring into consideration the home's extensive film history.

“I am sure that the homes unique heritage combined with today's offering, in a prime Buckinghamshire location, will appeal to both domestic and international buyers that are looking for the best of the best.”

The windmill has a reception room, two bedrooms, and a shower room.

The property is located around 50 miles from central London and is sandwiched between Henley-on-Thames and Marlow.

In addition to the windmill itself, the house has six bedrooms - including the bedroom in its separate annexe - and totals almost 2,600 square feet.

The windmill's exterior sails have been fully restored by the current owner in the last 18 months.

Property agent Hugh Maconochie said: "Perhaps the ultimate indulgent purchase. This timeless icon sits at the top of the Hambleden Valley with some of the finest views in southern England."

