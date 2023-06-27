Cleaner destroys 25 years of 'groundbreaking' research by turning off laboratory fridge making 'annoying' noise

Cleaner destroys 25 years of research by turning off lab fridge after it began making 'annoying' beeping noise. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A cleaner has been accused of destroying 25 years of research after he turned off a laboratory fridge to stop it making an "annoying" beeping noise.

Cleaner Joseph Herrington's employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, is being sued for $1million (£786,535) by the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in a New York court.

He stands accused of "demolishing" what Troy University describes as “groundbreaking” research - specifically “numerous cell cultures and samples”- stored in the freezer on September 14, 2020, by shutting off the appliance.

Mr Herrington is said to have disregarded a sign affixed to the freezer door reading: “This freezer is beeping as it is under repair. Please do not move or unplug it.

"No cleaning required in this area. You can press the alarm/test mute button for 5-10 seconds if you would like to mute the sound.”

It's claimed that Mr Herrington was cleaning the laboratory on September 17 when he turned off the circuit breaker that connected the freezer to the electricity supply.

Because of Covid-19, it's claimed the freezer manufacturer could not attend the lab in order to repair the appliance until September 21.

According to court documents filed Rensselaer County Clerk, the freezer's alarm triggered as a result of fluctuating temperature after it deviated from its usual -80C (-112F).

It's claimed even the smallest fluctuation of 3 degrees held the potential to cause “catastrophic” damage to samples.

However, Professor K V Lakshmi, who runs the lab, deemed the minor fluctuation in fridge temperature would not compromise samples.

According to the filing, by the time students returned to the lab and made the discovery, the fridge's internal temperature had risen by 50 degrees.

It's claimed the majority of specimens were “compromised, destroyed and rendered unsalvageable, demolishing more than 20 years of research”.

Speaking with the university following the incident, Mr Herrington admitted to hearing “annoying alarms” and said he believed he was in fact turning the circuit breaker back on.

The cleaning firm signed a $1.4 million cleaning contract with university between August and November 2020.

RPI is now pursuing a claim for $1 million in damages, plus legal fees.