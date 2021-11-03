Cop26 analysis: Attention turns to getting trillions invested in going green

3 November 2021, 19:30 | Updated: 3 November 2021, 19:54

Eyes now turn to finance ministers
Eyes now turn to finance ministers. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Day four in Glasgow's Big Climate Campus and it was, in the words of Jessie J, all about the money, money, money.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With world leaders departed from Cop26, all eyes turned to their financial ministers, as the question of just how countries would pay for the high level pledges on reducing emissions, stopping deforestation and keeping 1.5C alive, came into sharp focus.

One answer was GFANZ - not another girl group discovered by Simon Cowell, but the Glasgow Finance Alliance on Net Zero (the UN loves an acronym as much as it loves to see delegates queuing and it turns out that Cop - which stands for Conference of the Parties - is the simplest of them all).

GFANZ brings together more than 450 firms from all parts of the financial industry, based in 45 countries - those involved, every company, bank, insurer and investor has signed up to adjusting their business models and developing credible plans for the shift to a low-carbon, climate resilient future.

Read more: Eustice defends chopping down trees for HS2 after COP26 deforestation deal

Read more: Jeff Bezos tells COP26 trip to space made him realise how 'fragile' planet is

They then have to implement those plans. And the theory is that private finance can help turn the billions committed through public channels into trillions for climate investment. $130trn in fact according to Rishi Sunak.

The Chancellor said GFANZ was part of ensuring the UK will be the first net zero aligned financial centre. So there will be new requirements for all UK financial institutions and listed companies to publish net zero transition plans that detail how they will adapt and decarbonise by 2050.

And to "guard against greenwashing", a science-based "gold standard" will be drawn up while there will also be "strong Government oversight" of the financial sector as a whole to ensure financial flows actually shift towards supporting net zero.

The fly in the ointment though is this scheme to get companies to net zero isn't mandatory - or at least not yet.

It will be up to firms and their shareholders to decide how businesses will adapt - the kind of statement to give climate activists the heebie-jeebies.

It also doesn't mean investments in carbon intensive activities are no longer allowed. So putting your cash in oil and gas is still a-ok it the market determines it is. Hopes seem to be pinned on investors using their influence and their votes to encourage more ambition or accelerated progress to net zero.

And what does it all mean for the man or woman in the street? Well this huge pool of cash should go towards making electric cars cheaper, making energy greener and cheaper, and ensuring the restoration of trees and other biodiversity - basically they hope that it will make "going green" easier and cheaper for everyone.

Meanwhile in a break-out room on the campus, a long term relationship suddenly hit the rocks. The anti-oil drilling Scottish Greens – now part of the Scottish Government – have had a parting of the ways with the anti-oil drilling Greenpeace, declaring the organisation which sailed its Rainbow Warrior ship up the Clyde yesterday just didn't understand Scotland anymore.

The row is over the potential new drilling for oil in the Cambo field in the North Sea. Greenpeace have accused Nicola Sturgeon of "hiding behind Boris Johnson" on the issue saying she cannot intervene as energy is reserved to Westminster, though she has asked for a "tougher appraisal" of the scheme.

When asked about it at Cop26 by LBC, Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer (who doesn't hold a government post) said that the London-based NGO didn't understand Scotland.

It obviously pained him given he had joined Greenpeace at 15 – the same age he joined the Scottish Greens. It's not me, it's you, he almost said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Owen Paterson has avoided suspension following Boris Johnson's intervention.

'It reeks': Enraged MPs attack Tories as Owen Paterson avoids suspension

Breaking
Former England batter Gary Ballance has admitted using "a racial slur" against former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq

Gary Ballance admits using 'racial slur' against Azeem Rafiq

Prince Andrew is facing a lawsuit trial

Prince Andrew to face US trial from September 2022

A formal complaint was made by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla after their daughter Amal failed to get a place at Little Scholars Day Nursery

Nursery accused of favouring "white-sounding names" ordered to take action

Breaking
The zone has been imposed across Britain

Bird flu protection zone declared across Britain

Face-to-face learning will continue in the winter months.

'No plans whatsoever' for schools to close again due to Covid

Tensions continue to rise between the UK and France over fishing sanctions.

British trawler freed as France backs down in Brexit fishing row

Labour members' and supporters' data has been hit by a "cyber incident"

'Cyber attack' leaves Labour scrambling as it hits members' and supporters' data

MPs backed an amendment seeking to reform the Commons standards system meaning a decision on whether to suspend Mr Paterson will be put on hold

'Wallowing in sleaze': MPs save Tory from suspension in lobbying scandal

Italian and Croatian wine makers are set to go to court in a battle over the name Prosecco

EU wine fight: Italy's Prosecco declares war on Croatia's Prosek drink

The Picton portrait has been removed

British Waterloo 'hero' portrait removed and replaced over slave abuse

The volcano has been erupting for six weeks and has destroyed more than 2,000 homes

La Palma: Flights off and residents ordered inside as volcano eruption rampages on

Royal Marines 'humiliated' US troops during training exercise

'Dominant' Royal Marines humiliate US troops into surrendering halfway through exercise

He was sentenced for his comments about Sancho (L), Rashford (C) and Saka (R).

Football fan jailed for racist rant at black England players after Euro final

The Scottish First Minister has made a number of appearances at COP26, despite the fact it is officially hosted by the UK Government

Analysis: What is Nicola Sturgeon's role in COP26?

Meat is being shipped to EU countries for carving before being reimported to the UK

Brexit: Meat sent to EU for butchering then shipped back again

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson will face Angela Rayner at PMQs today.

Johnson goes head to head with Rayner as Sir Keir absent with Covid
Rishi Sunak described how changes to the economy could help enable countries to take action against climate change

Cheap electricity, clean air and insulated homes: Sunak outlines green financial 'vision'
Over a million people in Madagascar are facing famine conditions

Madagascar on brink of first climate change famine on earth

More than 20,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel so far this year.

Number of migrants making perilous journey across English Channel hits record 20,000
MPs will vote on Wednesday on whether to suspend Owen Paterson - but a number of amendments could see his suspension overturned

Tories bid to overturn result of Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry
Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman's mother Mina Smallman has spoken to LBC.

'Sick of platitudes': Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to 'get the rot out'
Cleo Smith was discovered locked inside a house after going missing for 18 days

Australian girl Cleo Smith, 4, rescued in 'miracle' 18 days after being snatched from tent
Extreme weather has been cause by 'human-induced' climate change, experts warned.

'Lucifer' heatwave in Europe 'impossible' without climate change, experts warn
A Labour MP has put forward a bill which would ban wet wipes containing plastic

'So damaging': Wet wipes containing plastic could be banned under proposed new law
Joe Biden was reportedly flashed on his way to Glasgow

Joe Biden flashed by 'large, naked Scottish man' on his way to COP26

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension

Tory MP: 'Optics aren't great' on move to save Owen Paterson from suspension
Nick Ferrari

'There's a problem at the Met when you have officers sharing photos of murdered sisters'
Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'

Ash Sarkar: 'Journalism is at the mercy of unaccountable tech giants'
LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin
LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

LBC callers share experience of 'death trap' smart motorways

Nick Ferrari grills Environment Secretary George Eustice

'What have 25 COPs done before COP26? Clearly nothing'

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns

'Extinction' in 10 years for Pacific islands, Samoan climate activist warns
LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26

LBC Views: The temperature of the protests is rising, and frustrations too inside COP26
James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

Nick Ferrari takes aim at COP26 mascot Bonnie the Seal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police