Residents left homeless by Dagenham tower block fire slam authorities' 'utter failure' amid building's 'known safety issues'

By Christian Oliver

Furious Dagenham residents left homeless after a fire tore through their tower block have hit out at authorities' 'utter failure' to keep them safe after they were 'fully aware of the fire safety issues'.

More than 80 people were evacuated last Monday and two residents were taken to hospital after the blaze engulfed the whole building, including scaffolding surrounding the property and the roof.

The property was undergoing "remedial" work to remove and replace "non-compliant cladding" on the fifth and sixth floors containing flats, according to a planning application document. The building had "known" safety issues, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

The residents have now spoken out collectively over the "tragedy" that "destroyed our homes" and was "entirely preventable".

Some also suggested they would be out on the streets by Monday because council hasn’t secured emergency accommodation for more than a few days.

Speaking out collectively for the first time, the residents said: "Our building's fire alarm system failed to go off, denying us the critical warning we needed.

"The fire escape route, which should have been our lifeline, was padlocked shut.

"Adding to this, there was no response from the fire brigade. Nobody knocked on our doors to alert us except our neighbours.

"Our building lacked sprinklers and the multiple layers of management from landlords to agencies utterly failed to protect us.

"Until now we have not formally given a statement as a collective as we had hoped the council, Block Management UK, Arinium Holdings Ltd., would help us.

"The council has shown inconsistencies in its actions and it is refusing to rehouse us, leaving many without a place to go.

"Despite the overwhelming need, residents aren't allowed to access public funds, deepening the financial devastation we're facing."

They said instead of being properly evacuated, they instead had to "rely on our neighbours risking their lives to wake us up".

"We wouldn't have escaped in time and now we're left struggling without our belongings."

They are also demanding a "thorough investigation and accountability" over the failures and calling for additional housing support and financial assistance.

"The council's refusal to rehouse us must be reversed," they said. "We won't rest until justice is served and no one else has to suffer as we have.

"We need answers, we need housing, we need justice," the spokesperson concluded.

Others speaking out expressed their fury after being "left in limbo" after "hoping for some help from the council" but finding "nothing adequate enough to support us".

Another woman said she was struggling to cope and explain to her children why they could not go home.

Deputy Prime Minister and hosing secretary Angela Rayner visited the destroyed apartment block ealrier this week where she said progress on making buildings safe has been too slow and there remains “far too much” dangerous cladding on properties.

She said residents and firefighters had faced a “fireball” in Dagenham, which came more than seven years on from the Grenfell Tower fire and just a week before that inquiry’s final report is published.

Ms Rayner spoke of how “horrifying” it must have been for them to wake up to smoke and flames in the early hours, and said it had been “incredible” that no-one had been killed.

Grenfell United, which represents many of the bereaved and survivors of that 2017 fire, said the incident in Dagenham “highlights the painfully slow progress of remediation across the country, and a lack of urgency for building safety as a whole”.

The group added that, seven years on, “the fact that when a fire happens the best we can hope for at the moment is ‘a near miss’ speaks volumes of the progress made since”.

Cladding on the seven-storey Dagenham building had been in the process of being removed, with scaffolding visible at the site and London Fire Brigade confirming there were “known fire safety issues”.

LBC contacted Barking and Dagenham Council and Block Management UK for comment on the residents' claims but both are yet to respond.