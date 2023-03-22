Breaking News

Dick Van Dyke, 97, escaped serious injuries after smashing into a gate when his car skidded in the rain

Dick Van Dyke (l) and in Mary Poppins (r) crashed his car into a gate near his Malibu home. Picture: Alamy

Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke has escaped serious injuries after driving into a gate near his Malibu home.

Police responded to reports of a single-car accident last Wednesday morning and found the 97-year-old actor behind the wheel of a 2018 Lexus LS 500 which he had crashed into a gate.

Dick told the cops he his car had skidded in the rain and he lost control of the steering before the Lexus smashed into the gate.

Sources told TMZ the Mary Poppins star was bleeding from his nose and mouth and may have suffered a concussion in the accident.

The source told the publication that drugs and alcohol were not involved, but added that police have submitted paperwork to the Department of Motor Vehicles to request a driving retest for Dick due to his age.

The actor is said to have been picked up by someone following the incident, so he didn't have to drive home from the scene.

Dick Van Dyke smashed into a gate near his Malibu home. Picture: Alamy

The crash came nearly ten years after Dick was involved in another car crash which saw him rescued from his burning Jaguar in Los Angeles.