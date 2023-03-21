Donald Trump slams former porn star Stormy Daniels as his 'arrest' anticipated next week

Trump criticised Stormy Daniels in anticipation of his arrest next week. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The former president posted a video on Truth Social last night slamming Stormy Daniels and other criminal probes for their investigations.

Trump claimed in the video he's a victim of the “most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country”.

The former president alleges that criminal probes into his behaviour are the result of attacks from "horrible radical left democrats".

He then proceeds to say he's the target of “Stormy ‘Horse Face’ Daniels extortion plot."

The ex-president's comment refers to reports he made hush money payments to the adult film star and is expected to be arrested in the coming days for it.

Trump ends the clip with messages to his supporters, encouraging his supporters to protest if he is arrested.

“Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them," he said.

“They’re not coming after me they’re coming after you. I’m just standing in their way and I always will stand in their way”.

His comments instantly drew comparisons to his rhetoric in the aftermath of his 2020 presidential election loss – rhetoric that ultimately culminated in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Mr Trump’s legal team later backtracked on the former president’s timeline for an arrest, confirming that they have not been notified that he will be indicted – or given a time for if or when it could happen.

Politico reported on Monday night that the grand jury will not return until Wednesday which means an indictment will not come until Wednesday at the earliest.

New York officials are bracing for potential protests or unrest if or when an indictment lands.Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have been preparing security plans, including additional security around the Manhattan Criminal Court where Mr Trump could appear to face charges.

While several Republicans have slammed the potential indictment of Mr Trump, many have also revealed that they don’t support Mr Trump’s calls for protests.