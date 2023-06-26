Exclusive

'Women are scared stiff of going to court': Three quarters of domestic abuse survivors left without support in court

26 June 2023, 17:44

Three quarters of domestic abuse survivors left without support in court.
Three quarters of domestic abuse survivors left without support in court. Picture: Alamy
Charlotte Lynch

By Charlotte Lynch

It’s warned domestic abuse victims are being re-traumatised by the justice system as three quarters of survivors are left without the support promised to them when their case goes to court.

LBC can reveal the findings of a major study of Specialist Domestic Abuse Courts in the UK, which began operating out of existing Magistrates Courts in 2005, to provide better protection and support for victims and witnesses.

It found examples in courts of survivors being left alone in corridors and waiting rooms with their abuser, and a shocking lack of understanding from staff, with one judge questioning why a victim didn't "just leave" their partner.

Despite the introduction of Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs) within the courts, the report by Soptromitists International found 75% of complainants weren't able to get support and advice from them, often leaving them to navigate the justice system alone.

IDVAs are trained in domestic abuse, and are able to speak on behalf of victims, even if they are too scared to appear in court. They can help to ensure court formalities such as bail hearings are conducted correctly, and explain the system to the complainant.

The report also found "widespread evidence" of "poorly informed" judges and magistrates - for whom training on dealing with domestic abuse cases is now classed as 'essential'.

A survivor who spoke to LBC said the court system "nearly destroyed" them, and described the experience as being akin to the abuse she faced at the hands of her ex-partner for almost a decade.

Read more: Met 'reviewing' fresh information into racist murder of Stephen Lawrence as new suspect is named

Read more: Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Annabelle, which isn't her real name, said she was "not listened to, and not safeguarded" during a four year ordeal as she tried to secure a non-molestation order against her ex-partner who had threatened to kill her son.

She told LBC: "It didn't matter what he did, what he said, or what had happened - what I said had happened - I was not listened to."

She described being stuck in rooms with her abuser who "hounded and threatened" her as they waited to go in to the courtroom.

Annabelle said the restraining order was only granted when her ex-partner physically attacked her in front of the judge, who he also threatened. She had to take shelter in the judges' chambers.

Victims who had support from an IDVA were twice as likely to go to court and help to secure their abuser's conviction.
Victims who had support from an IDVA were twice as likely to go to court and help to secure their abuser's conviction. Picture: Getty

She described how she felt "judged" by the people she dealt with in court, who had "no clue" about what had become her "normal" way of life - which included carrying an alarm to go to the supermarket, and having a panic room built in to her home.

Former Victim's Commissioner Dame Vera Baird KC, who began the research in 2017, told LBC Annabelle's case was sadly not unique.

Dame Vera's main concern was the lack of Independent Domestic Violence Advisors, who she described as a "key component" of the system designed to protect and encourage victims, as they try and bring their abuser to justice.

The report found that victims who had support from an IDVA were twice as likely to go to court and help to secure their abuser's conviction, but underfunding had led to a high staff turnover, due to stress and increasing workloads.

Dame Vera told LBC: "Women are scared stiff of going to court - they have no idea what's going to happen, and probably won't go.

"When they've got a professional friend beside them who they can ring up, who will stay in touch, who explains it all to them, they are twice as likely to go to court, see it through, and get a good result.

"They [IDVAs] couldn't be more important."

Researchers spoke to 1,000 victims, and studied more than 30 Specialist Domestic Abuse Courts across England and Wales over five years - finding best practice at just two of them.

It also uncovered a lack of special provisions for victims, like video links or screens inside of the court, which are supposed to exist within the SDACs to minimise the fear of threat or intimidation from their abuser.

It comes after domestic abuse crimes increased further in the year to March 2022 – with 911,000 recorded by police in England and Wales. That accounts for 17% of all crimes recorded by forces during that time.

LBC has approached the Ministry of Justice for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Severe Weather Indiana

Tornado and strong winds kill three and knock out power in multiple US states

Colorado Springs memorial

Families condemn ‘monster’ who admitted murdering five in LGBT+ club shooting

A widespread search of the river Wyre following Nicola Bulley's disappearance, after the mother disappeared while out walking her dog in St Michael's on the Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

Man 'dressed in black' spotted near Nicola Bulley on morning of disappearance as inquest witnesses recall 'scream'

Peter Gregory died in a hot air balloon accident on Sunday

Family of man, 25, killed in hot air balloon accident pay tribute to 'Pilot Pete'

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner mercenary boss Prigozhin issues defiant audio statement after mutiny ends

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, takes the oath

Conservative Kyriakos Mitsotakis sworn in as Greece’s prime minister

Paris Mayo will be sentenced on Monday.

Teen mum who fractured baby son’s skull, suffocated him with cotton wool and left body in bin bag jailed for murder

Colorado Springs Shooting

Suspect admits five counts of murder over shooting at LGBT+ nightclub

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been warned not to stand near open windows after his failed attempt to topple Vladimir Putin

Wagner marched on Moscow in protest because Kremlin was about to axe private army, Yevgeny Prigozhin says

Sergei Shoigu

Russian defence minister in first public appearance since mercenary revolt

Fury in Rome as English-speaking tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum

Outrage in Rome as English-speaking tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's ancient Colosseum
Seren Lewis broke down when she saw she'd graduated

Graduate breaks down in tears as she qualifies as barrister, after grandparents remortgaged home to pay for degree

Captured Kosovo police

Serbia releases Kosovo police officers amid outcry over arrests

Boris Pistorius

Germany offers to station 4,000 troops in Lithuania to strengthen Nato flank

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson thanks supporters for their ‘kindness’ after breast cancer diagnosis

The property is on sale for £1.95 million

'One of worst Grand Designs houses ever' yours for just £1.95m - 'floating' home on Essex flood plain comes onto market

Latest News

See more Latest News

Muslim pilgrims

Two million expected as Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia

The park

Haruki Murakami calls for park and stadium that inspired his writing to be saved

A widespread search of the river Wyre following Nicola Bulley's disappearance, after the mother disappeared while out walking her dog in St Michael's on the Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

Nicola Bulley 'died in less than 10 seconds' inquest hears as expert says 'two breaths of river water' enough to kill
Rishi Sunak says he will take the "right and responsible" decisions despite mounting anger over public sector pay

Rishi Sunak says 'people may not like' his decisions' but they will be 'right and responsible'
The incident took place on Bournemouth Beach over the weekend

Two girls, aged 10 and 11, sexually assaulted on Bournemouth beach just a week after teenage boy molested
The man launched a brutal attack on his dog

Shocking moment man launches brutal kicking attack on dog after it makes him spill his takeaway on east London street
The worker died after being 'ingested' into the engine of a Delta flight (file image)

Airport worker dies after being ‘ingested’ into engine of passenger jet

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been warned not to stand near open windows after his failed attempt to topple Vladimir Putin

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin should 'be careful around open windows' after failed coup, warns former CIA boss
Chris Hipkins

New Zealand leader’s plane so prone to breakdowns that back-up jet is sent out

A murder investigation is under way following the disappearance of Sarah Henshaw from Ilkeston.

Body found in search for missing woman Sarah Henshaw, 31, in Derbyshire

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness

Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation
Taylor Swift declined the handwritten invite

Taylor Swift rejected handwritten invitation from Meghan Markle to appear on podcast as Sussexes plot new Netflix show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Vladimir Putin's back is against the wall, Megan Gittoes says

Putin's back is against the wall after failed Wagner mutiny - how he might respond is of enormous concern
James and Caller Colette

Furious James O'Brien caller suggests Prince William sells his assets to 'end homelessness'
Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee
'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit