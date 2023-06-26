Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

26 June 2023, 08:18

William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness
William has launched his campaign to tackle homelessness. Picture: Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

Prince William will tour the UK to launch his five-year project aimed at ending homelessness.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

William has set his sights on making rough sleeping, sofa surfing and other forms of temporary accommodation a thing of the past.

His five-year project called Homewards will initially focus on six locations, which will be announced during Monday and Tuesday.

Local businesses, organisations and individuals will be encouraged to join forces and develop "bespoke" action plans to tackle homelessness with up to £500,000 in funding.

It comes in a bid to emulate Finland, where the problem has been virtually eradicated.

Read more: Prince William's decision to give big interview during King Charles's birthday parade 'raised eyebrows at palace'

Read more: Prince William breaks silence on Harry feud with surprise admission

The future king, who was first taken to a homeless charity by his mother, Diana, said: "In a modern and progressive society, everyone should have a safe and secure home, be treated with dignity and given the support they need.

"Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate."

William will begin a two-day tour of the UK to launch his project on Monday starting in London.

"I am fortunate to have seen first-hand the tireless work of people and organisations across the sector, the tangible impact their efforts can have and what can be done when communities are able to focus on preventing homelessness, rather than managing it," he went on to say.

"It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."

Homes will be a focus of the programme, with each location supported to deliver an innovative housing project that will test new ways to unlock homes at scale within the location and beyond.

The six chosen areas, which includes one in London, were selected after a bidding process and the findings and results of the initiative will be used to create models that can adopted by other parts of the UK.

There are around 300,000 people experiencing homelessness across the UK on any given night according to Matt Downie, chief executive of the charity Crisis, one of a number of homelessness partner organisations of Homewards.

A new Ipsos survey - commissioned by William's Royal Foundation - found that one in five of 3,473 adults questioned in May have some personal experience of homelessness either directly or via family or friends.

The research found 72% of those questioned thought homelessness had got worse during the past 12 months, while 73% believed that ending homelessness was not given enough attention by society.

Read more: New suspect in Stephen Lawrence case 30 years on as police admit 'too many mistakes' were made in initial investigation

Read more: Devastated wife and mother of Titanic sub victims reveals her son’s 'childhood excitement' before doomed trip

William, who is a patron of the homelessness charities Centrepoint and The Passage, previously described his project as "an additive to what is already being done" in a Sunday Times interview.

But Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state, criticised the plans and called on him to "directly" challenge the Government for, it claimed, causing homelessness.

Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive officer, said: "Homelessness is the result of government policy and lack of investment, it isn't something that can be resolved by charity or royal patronage."

He highlighted the prince's three homes, Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property in Windsor Castle's Home Park, Kensington Palace's 20-room Apartment 1A and Anmer Hall, a mansion on the King's private Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Mr Smith said: "It is also, in part, the result of economic inequality, something represented by the super-rich royals who live in multiple palatial homes."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Burning drugs

Myanmar burns seized drugs worth £350m as illicit trade booms

Inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley begins today

What we know about death of Nicola Bulley as inquest begins

Exclusive
Stephen Lawrence was killed in 1993

Met 'reviewing' fresh information into racist murder of Stephen Lawrence as new suspect is named

A rally in Pyongyang

North Koreans marks war anniversary with anti-US rallies

Inquest to begin into the death of Nicola Bulley

Inquest begins in bid to search for answers behind Nicola Bulley's death in River Wyre six months ago

"I got angry because I’m British": Ben Elton has defended comments he made at Rishi Sunak

'I got angry. I wanted new ideas': Ben Elton defends describing Rishi Sunak as a 'narcissistic sociopath'

Sergei Shoigu

Russian defence minister in first public appearance since mercenary revolt

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greece’s conservative New Democracy party celebrates landslide election victory

Christine Dawood and her husband, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and (R) with son Suleman

Devastated wife and mother of Titanic sub victims reveals her son’s 'childhood excitement' before doomed trip

Stephen Lawrence was killed in 1993

New suspect in Stephen Lawrence case 30 years on as police admit 'too many mistakes' were made in initial investigation

Investigators are taking precautions in case they come across bodies on the sea bed

Titanic tourist sub investigators 'taking precautions' in case bodies found on sea floor

Australia Russia

Australia’s High Court dismisses Russian bid to stop embassy eviction

Election 2024 Trump

Trump calls Biden a ‘catastrophe’ in bid to reclaim lost support in Michigan

British diplomats have been told to prepare for Putin's fall

Kremlin threatened Wagner soldiers' families as Britain told to brace for fall of Putin

Experts say we're likely to see more jellyfish, sharks and turtles on Britain's coastline

The exotic marine species coming to the UK as coast becomes 'more like the Med'

Greece Elections

Far-right parties make comeback in Greece as conservatives sweep back to power

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Beast was reportedly invited onto the OceanGate sub

'Scary that I could've been on it': YouTuber Mr Beast says he turned down invite onto Titan sub
Police cordon off the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm

One killed and several injured after rollercoaster derails in Stockholm

Wagner Group military soldiers

Mercenary leader ends revolt but raises questions about ‘weakness’ in Kremlin

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation
Greece Elections

Official projections in Greek election show landslide win for New Democracy party

Sunday is set to be the joint warmest day of the year

Britain bakes: UK set for five more heatwaves this summer as Sunday becomes joint hottest day of 2023
Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007

Police searching for Madeleine McCann 'face new roadblock' after lake search provides nothing 'of use'
The boy was airlifted to hospital but died of his injuries

Five-year-old boy dies after falling from harbour wall yards from restaurant

Beachgoers relax by the beach at Cleethorpes, Lincs

Girl, 15, dies after being pulled from the sea alongside teen boy

A hot air balloon is pictured over Shropshire last summer

Man in his 20s killed after hot air balloon catches fire and falls to the ground

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Taylor Swift declined the handwritten invite

Taylor Swift rejected handwritten invitation from Meghan Markle to appear on podcast as Sussexes plot new Netflix show
Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee
'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber
Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit