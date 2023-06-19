Prince William breaks silence on Harry feud with surprise admission

William speaks about Harry feud for the first time. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Prince William has broken his silence on his ongoing feud with Prince Harry and the relevance of the Royal Family during a candid interview.

William admitted that not everybody sees the point of the Royal Family and the public feud with his brother, Prince Harry has "taken up far more airtime".

The Prince of Wales said that he appreciates that it is "hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do" but explained that the royals "help people where we can".

William and Harry have been locked in a high-profile feud which erupted into open warfare after the Duke of Sussex revealed private family matters in his controversial autobiography Spare.

Earlier this year Harry said that his brother had reached a £1million deal with the publishers of The Sun not to pursue his case.

This came after the brothers were kept apart at King Charles' coronation. Harry and Meghan have not appeared with the rest of the Royal Family since the Queen's Funeral last September.

The Duke of Cambridge (left) during a visit to the Beacon Project, a day centre which gives support to the homeless, excluded and marginalized in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. Picture: Alamy

In his interview with The Times, Prince William revealed his plans to follow in the footsteps of Princess Diana by ending homelessness.

This month, William will launch a "really big project" from his and the Princess of Wales's Royal Foundation, his first significant intervention as heir to the throne.

"We're all very busy and I think it's hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do.

"But the amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we've always been involved in that.

"It's part of what we do. It's trying to spotlight other causes, other people, other interests, and help people where we can. We'll continue to do that."