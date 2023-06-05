Prince Harry and William’s relationship started to ‘erode’ during phone hackings as it ‘sowed mistrust between them’

5 June 2023, 22:15 | Updated: 5 June 2023, 23:04

The phone hackings sowed mistrust between the brothers, Prince Harry's lawyer has claimed.
The phone hackings sowed mistrust between the brothers, Prince Harry's lawyer has claimed. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William first started to “erode” during illegal phone hackings, Harry’s lawyer suggested to High Court today.

David Sherborne claimed in court that a “mistrust” was first planted between Prince Harry and Prince William as early on as 2003, the same time Mirror Group Newspapers published a story about the two having an alleged disagreement.

The story was published in December that year by The People and centred on a reported dispute between the two about whether they should meet former royal butler Paul Burrell, who they had publicly accused of betraying their mother.

It also claimed the pair were at "loggerheads" over the incident, while Harry was on a year abroad at the time.

Mr Sherborne said: “Even at this very early formative stage the seeds of discord between these two brothers are starting to be sown.

“Brothers can sometimes disagree but once it is made public in this way and their inside feelings revealed in the way that they are, trust begins to be eroded. One can see how the mistrust can set in from an early age, exactly because of this type of activity.”

The claims from Mr Sherborne were produced during today’s trial between the Duke of Sussex and Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) – although the Duke did not show up to court for the first day of the trial.

Harry is suing MGN for damages over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Harry's lawyer suggested in court that the hackings 'sowed mistrust' between the pair.
Harry's lawyer suggested in court that the hackings 'sowed mistrust' between the pair. Picture: Getty
The Duke was rebuked by the judge for failing to show on the first day of the trial.
The Duke was rebuked by the judge for failing to show on the first day of the trial. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'No part of Prince Harry's life was safe': Press intrusion led to split with Chelsy Davy, hacking trial hears

Read more: Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

Read more: Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

This lawsuit is one of six cases initiated by Harry against the British media and government. In March, he appeared at the High Court for a preliminary hearing regarding his separate claim against the Daily Mail's publisher.

The Duke alleges in this trial that he fell victim to voicemail hacking, "blagging," and inquiries conducted by private investigators.

He claims that approximately 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 were based on information obtained through unlawful means. Thirty-three of these articles, with headlines such as "Harry's cocaine, Ecstasy and GHB parties," "Harry is a Chelsy fan," "Harry's girl 'to dump him'," and "He just loves boozing & army. She is fed up & is heading home," have been selected for consideration during the trial.

Andrew Green, KC, representing MGN, told the court that numerous stories published about the prince were derived from information disclosed by or on behalf of royal households or members of the royal family.

Since quitting as a working member of the royal family, Harry, 38, currently lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, and their children, four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet, who celebrated her second birthday on Sunday.

Harry's testimony marks the first instance in over a century of a senior royal providing evidence in court, since the Baccarat scandal of 1890 when a defamation case was brought forth by a card player accused of cheating the Prince of Wales, who later ascended to the throne as Edward VII.

The trial is being conducted at the Rolls Building, inaugurated by the late Queen in 2011.

MGN maintains that its board members at the time had no knowledge of such activities and argues that there is either no evidence or insufficient evidence of voicemail interception in any of the four claims.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Anna Shay

Anna Shay of reality show Bling Empire dies of stroke aged 62

Mont-Saint-Michel

Landmark abbey Mont-Saint-Michel celebrates 1,000th birthday with Macron visit

Cheers bar at auction

Wooden bar from classic comedy Cheers sells for £500,000 at auction

Graham Head posed as a taxi driver to sexually assault women

'Fake taxi driver' tried to rape two women and stalked the streets at night armed with Viagra and latex gloves

David Sam Jones sent his victim laughing emojis

Sick predator sent victim laughing emojis after raping her, as jail sentence is extended

Kyiv remains tight-lipped about a much awaited counter offensive

'We are moving forward, destroying the enemy': Ukraine adviser admits attacks as Kyiv tight-lipped on counter-offensive

The groom can be seen scrolling on his phone

Phoning it in? Outrage as groom caught scrolling on his mobile at wedding while walking down the aisle with his wife

Flooded Port-au-Prince

Death toll from floods caused by heavy rain hits 42, officials say

Jessica Whalley is thought to have died of a cardiac arrest

Sister of beauty queen who collapsed at Michael Owen's stables breaks her silence on Jessica Whalley's tragic death

Peter Doskozil

Political party overturns leadership vote after wrong person is declared winner

Donald Trump

Trump lawyers meet with justice officials as decision on document charges nears

The four-foot lizard escaped its cage on Sunday.

Four-foot lizard that 'runs like a t-rex' loose in Cumbria as owner says it dug itself out cage

Mike Pence

Former vice president Mike Pence to launch campaign for presidency in 2024

Princess Eugenie has announced the birth of her second son

Princess Eugenie announces birth of second son and pays tribute to three of his ancestors as she reveals name

Police have not solved a burglary in three years in nearly half of neighbourhoods in England and Wales

Police fail to solve burglary in half of neighbourhoods in last three years, as offence effectively 'decriminalised'

Supreme Court

Supreme Court to decide whether man can trademark phase ‘Trump too small’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bob Stewart is facing public order offence charges

Tory MP Bob Stewart charged with racially aggravated public order offence

Saudi Arabia Venezuela

Saudi Arabia welcomes Venezuelan president on official visit

A barge that will house migrants off the Dorset coast has already sparked protests

'It’s a Quasi Prison': Tory MP blasts PMs migrant plan

Poland Democracy March

EU court rules Poland has refused to comply with judicial independence rules

British Airways and the BBC are both understood to have been caught in the hack

British Airways, BBC and Boots staff hit in major payroll cyber attack 'linked to Russia'

Katie Price's dog Blade has died

Katie Price's guard dog Blade dies after being hit by car, leaving model 'shocked and numb' at latest pet death
Rishi Sunak has again flown to the south coast

Rishi Sunak takes helicopter for short trip to south coast in journey that takes just an hour by train
Temperatures are set to soar to 27C

Brits set to bask in sizzling 27C heat as UK to see 'hottest day of the year'

Polly Lindop died at St Mary's Hospital in Manchester on March 13

'We will never give up fight for truth': parents' vow after baby dies at 24 hours old, as police launch manslaughter probe
Israel AI Altman

OpenAI boss ‘heartened’ by desire of world leaders to contain risks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Ms Andoh called the Buckingham Palace balcony "terribly white"

Ofcom takes no further action over Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh's 'terribly white' comment on Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Harry set for London court appearance

'No part of Prince Harry's life was safe': Press intrusion led to split with Chelsy Davy, hacking trial hears
King Charles is set to move out of his Welsh home

King Charles set to leave Wales as he gives up £1.2 million country home after 16 years

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Will Guyatt shares his reaction to the new Apple product.

Only can Apple make you believe in a £3000+ Headset, Will Guyatt writes

Shelagh Fogarty

University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’
Andrew Marr said there is an energy revolution coming

The new energy revolution is coming - whether you like it or not, says Andrew Marr

James O'Brien

Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims
comfort inn

Asylum seekers can 'jog on' if they dislike temporary accommodation, angry caller declares

Caller Karen told David Lammy that the quality of food offered at the Manston immigration centre was 'terrible'.

County Council member says 'serious questions' must be asked about food resources at immigration centres
Lammy covers Covid Inquiry government intervention

‘This is a sorry state of affairs’: David Lammy lambasts the government for withholding Covid enquiry evidence
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Andrew Castle that universities need to be 'in the education business not the migration business'.

Immigration Minister says we must 'tackle' student dependant immigration

Caller says the Covid inquiry is a waste of time

'This report is not going to bring my brother back': Caller brands Covid inquiry a waste of money

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit