King Charles offers Prince Harry 'olive branch' with 'sensitive message' evoking 'bittersweet memories'

19 June 2023, 07:26

King Charles has posted a poignant photo of himself with Prince Harry
King Charles has posted a poignant photo of himself with Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry, by posting a "bittersweet" photo featuring him and both of his sons as children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The photo, published on the Royal Family's Twitter account, shows Charles, William and Harry exploring the countryside on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. William was 14 and Harry was 12.

The picture shows Harry pointing something out to his brother and father, who are both looking attentively.

Charles accompanied the photo with the caption: "To Dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day today."

The post also includes poignant photos of Charles and his father, the late Prince Philip, and his wife Camilla with her father, Major Bruce Shand.

Charles with Harry and William at Balmoral
Charles with Harry and William at Balmoral. Picture: Twitter

Charles and Harry have fallen out over Harry and Meghan Markle's move to the US and away from being senior working royals.

But the new photo suggests Charles is trying send a "sensitive message" to his younger son by evoking "bittersweet memories", according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

Charles with Prince Philip
Charles with Prince Philip. Picture: Twitter

It comes after Harry and Meghan's podcast series with Spotify came to an end, with a senior executive hitting out at them after the relationship ended.

The couple had initially signed a three-year deal to produce content for Spotify, with Meghan hosting the first series called Archetypes.

But after they "parted ways" with the streaming giant, Bill Simmons, who is Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetisation, was quick to hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them," he said in the latest episode of his own podcast on Friday.

"I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Meghan hosted the Archetypes podcast series
Meghan hosted the Archetypes podcast series. Picture: Spotify/Alamy

Meghan's Spotify podcast was axed earlier in the week after it failed to meet targets.

Her Archetypes series, which focused on "labels that try to hold women back", will not get a second season.

A joint statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio, which is Meghan and Prince Harry's production firm, said the two were "proud of the series we made together" but they had "mutually agreed to part ways".

The Sussexes had reportedly signed a $20m deal with the streaming giant in 2020, and the show featured Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.

Read more: Meghan Markle's multi-million pound podcast Archetypes dropped by Spotify as it 'fails to hit targets'

Read more: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'snubbed' from Trooping the Colour invite list

Bill Simmons
Bill Simmons. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan are also understood to have not been invited to the King's first Trooping the Colour on Saturday .

They stayed in the US with their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Both Buckingham Palace, and a rep for the couple, have declined to comment on the reports.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

It comes after Sir Ed Davey told LBC that women "quite clearly" can have a penis, which Sunak appeared to mock

Rishi Sunak caught appearing to joke about trans people in leaked video footage

Indonesia Japan Emperor

Japanese Emperor meets Indonesian leader on third day of official visit

'Officers bag a real slippery customer'

Snakes on a lane: Cops get 'off the scale shock' as they encounter giant boa constrictor while on patrol

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney faced one another in a high-profile libel battle over the summer

Rebekah Vardy 'furious' over paying Coleen Rooney £2 million legal fees - and Wagatha Christie pair could be back in court
Brewers have been accused of "drinkflation" by cutting alcohol levels without slashing prices.

Beer blowout: Popular prints get weaker as breweries water down Brits brews in 'drinkflation' trend

Australia Indigenous Voice

Australia’s Senate votes to hold referendum on creating Indigenous Voice

All four members of the Wlodarczyk family were found dead in a property in Hounslow on Saturday

Girl killed in suspected murder-suicide alongside parents and brother 'had been missing from school for four days'

Rishi Sunak is set to skip the debate on Boris Johnson

'Show leadership': Starmer hits out as Sunak 'to skip vote' over banning Boris Johnson from Parliament for misleading MPs
North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea vows second attempt to launch spy satellite

Allies of Jeremy Hunt ruled out any direct help for struggling homeowners

New mortgage fears as government rules out direct help while costs continue to spike

Housing secretary Michael Gove will oversee the new plans

British nationals to get 'priority over migrants' for council houses

Murray was surprised by his family's appearance at the Nottingham Open final

Andy Murray treated to Father's Day surprise at Nottingham Open final as he spots four children in crowd

Scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece

Pakistan PM declares day of mourning for victims of migrant boat sinking

Uganda Rebel Attack Students Killed

Victims are buried after rebel attack on Ugandan school leaves 42 dead

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, centre, with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing

US and China remain at odds as Blinken finishes first day of talks in Beijing

Channel migrants are pictured being escorted to shore by Border Force officials

Channel crossings reach 10,000 this year as Labour slams 'dismal failure' of Sunak's Stop the Boats pledge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rob Burrow was aided by his daughters during the race in Leeds

Rob Burrow's daughters help him finish Leeds run on Father's Day

Chunks of ice float in a lake in front of the Rhone Glacier

Switzerland backs climate Bill with net-zero target for 2050

Relatives grieve as they wait to collect the bodies of villagers who were killed in the attack

Ugandan border town prepares to bury victims of rebel massacre

Relatives attend to a patient lying on a stretcher on a hospital site in Ballia district, in northern Uttar Pradesh state

Nearly 100 people die as India struggles with sweltering heatwave

A man who also received an injury to his hand was arrested on Old Christchurch Road (pictured)

Man, 21, fighting for his life after seaside double stabbing outside a takeaway

The annual Gay Pride Rainbow Parade in Vienna

Vienna Pride parade attack foiled, says Austrian intelligence service

Ukrainian soldiers on a tank heading towards their positions near Bakhmut

Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine hits back against Russia – report

Police tape

Two dead and three injured in shooting at US music festival

Michael Gove apologised for the video released on Saturday ahead of the vote on the privilege committee's report

Met Police 'considering' fresh Partygate footage showing Tory staff dancing and mocking lockdown rules
Tory MP U-Turns on his decision to abstain on the Partygate vote after hearing messages from LBC listeners.

Tobias Ellwood U-turns on decision to abstain on Partygate vote after hearing messages from LBC listeners

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William during the opening of Centrepoint's Reuben House in London and at Buckingham Palace with his family.

Prince William vows to 'end homelessness' as he reveals plans to build social housing on his private estate
William with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William beams in heart-warming photo with his children to mark Father's Day

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show again on Buckingham Palace balcony for King's birthday flypast

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr hears from political writer as Howard Donald is dropped from pride concert

‘It’s become a tyrannical movement’: Political writer condemns the Pride movement for dropping Howard Donald
'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson
Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit