King Charles offers Prince Harry 'olive branch' with 'sensitive message' evoking 'bittersweet memories'

King Charles has posted a poignant photo of himself with Prince Harry. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles has extended an olive branch to Prince Harry, by posting a "bittersweet" photo featuring him and both of his sons as children.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The photo, published on the Royal Family's Twitter account, shows Charles, William and Harry exploring the countryside on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. William was 14 and Harry was 12.

The picture shows Harry pointing something out to his brother and father, who are both looking attentively.

Charles accompanied the photo with the caption: "To Dads everywhere, we wish you a very special Father’s Day today."

The post also includes poignant photos of Charles and his father, the late Prince Philip, and his wife Camilla with her father, Major Bruce Shand.

Charles with Harry and William at Balmoral. Picture: Twitter

Charles and Harry have fallen out over Harry and Meghan Markle's move to the US and away from being senior working royals.

But the new photo suggests Charles is trying send a "sensitive message" to his younger son by evoking "bittersweet memories", according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

Charles with Prince Philip. Picture: Twitter

It comes after Harry and Meghan's podcast series with Spotify came to an end, with a senior executive hitting out at them after the relationship ended.

The couple had initially signed a three-year deal to produce content for Spotify, with Meghan hosting the first series called Archetypes.

But after they "parted ways" with the streaming giant, Bill Simmons, who is Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetisation, was quick to hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them," he said in the latest episode of his own podcast on Friday.

"I've got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It's one of my best stories."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Meghan hosted the Archetypes podcast series. Picture: Spotify/Alamy

Meghan's Spotify podcast was axed earlier in the week after it failed to meet targets.

Her Archetypes series, which focused on "labels that try to hold women back", will not get a second season.

A joint statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio, which is Meghan and Prince Harry's production firm, said the two were "proud of the series we made together" but they had "mutually agreed to part ways".

The Sussexes had reportedly signed a $20m deal with the streaming giant in 2020, and the show featured Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.

Read more: Meghan Markle's multi-million pound podcast Archetypes dropped by Spotify as it 'fails to hit targets'

Read more: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'snubbed' from Trooping the Colour invite list

Bill Simmons. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan are also understood to have not been invited to the King's first Trooping the Colour on Saturday .

They stayed in the US with their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

Both Buckingham Palace, and a rep for the couple, have declined to comment on the reports.