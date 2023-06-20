King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Members of the Royal Family are set to spend the summer holidays in Balmoral once again this year - but King Charles is planning to make a major change to their schedule.

Balmoral Castle, located in Scotland, was famously adored by Queen Elizabeth II, who spent the summer with her family there every year.

This year, the royals' stay at the castle is likely to be shorter, thanks to changes made by King Charles.

The castle grounds are currently being redecorated and will remain open until mid-August, giving the royals less time to spend there.

The Royal Family typically stay in Balmoral until October. Picture: Getty

Queen Elizabeth would tend to stay through the Autumn until October, but Charles and the rest of the family will cut the holiday short to continue their public engagements.

“We expect the family will be together there in the summer. But diaries are still being sorted,” a royal source told the Express.

Balmoral Castle. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid rumours that Charles wants to turn the estate into a museum to commemorate his late mother.

A number of personal artefacts belonging to Queen Elizabeth could be displayed in new exhibits, including famous jewellery items.

The interior of the castle is currently being renewed after it got "a bit shabby", according to the royal biographer Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty.