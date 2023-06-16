Meghan Markle's multi-million pound podcast Archetypes dropped by Spotify as it 'fails to hit targets'

Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast has been axed after it failed to meet targets.

Her Archetypes series, which focuses on "labels that try to hold women back", will not get a second season.

A joint statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio, which is Meghan and Prince Harry's production firm, said the two were "proud of the series we made together" but they had "mutually agreed to part ways".

The Sussexes had reportedly signed a $20m deal with the streaming giant in 2020, and the show has featured Mariah Carey and Serena Williams.

It hit the top of the streamer's charts when it first came out.

But the Wall Street Journal reported that insiders claimed they did not meet a productivity benchmark that allowed them to get the full amount of cash.

Meghan still plans to make more podcasts and find a new outlet for the series.

Her talent agency WME said: "The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify.

"Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."

It comes as Spotify cuts to some 200 roles in its podcast production section of the business, saying it was struggling to make them profitable.

Recently, a source close to the Sussexes suggested they will stop making Netflix documentaries like their Harry and Meghan series, because they have "nothing left to say".