Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'

13 June 2023, 16:54 | Updated: 13 June 2023, 16:57

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.
Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Duchess of York has praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for leaving the Royal Family and moving to the US in a new interview.

Sarah Ferguson said she thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “brave” for stepping down from their royal duties and making the move to California.

She revealed in an Australian TV interview that she views the pair as “trailblazers”.

The TV host, Matt Shirvington, asked Fergie if she thought the royal pair had struggled to transition between countries, she replied: “The thing is – and I’m really adamant about this – is that anyone that is out there really trailblazing for their own beliefs, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are, you trailblaze for what you believe – that’s very brave.

"I would never be one to make a comment on any other member of the Royal Family or anybody who does that. I just find anyone that stands very tall about their own beliefs is very brave, whoever it is."

The Sussexes vacated their royal Frogmore Cottage home in March this year but they announced their plans to step down as working royals in January 2020.

They said at the time: “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

Initially the couple made the move to Canada, but then upped sticks for a second time to California, where they now live with children, Prince Archie and Princes Lilibet.

She said Harry and Meghan are 'trailblazers'
She said Harry and Meghan are 'trailblazers'. Picture: Alamy

Fergie still lives with ex-husband, Prince Andrew in the Royal Lodge in Windsor when she is in the UK.

It comes after reports emerged earlier this week that the Duke of York is refusing to leave the Royal Lodge during roof repair works amid fears he won’t be let back in as King Charles allegedly wants him to move to Frogmore Cottage instead.

Previously the Duchess of York said that members of the royal family couldn’t “sit on the fence” about being in the family, and must decide whether to be “in or out” in an interview with The Independent.

While she didn’t directly reference the royal couple, she said: “Well, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t sit on the fence and keep one foot in and one foot out. You’re either in or out.

“But then don’t cry about not being invited to weddings. You chose to leave, now go and live it – and be it.”

