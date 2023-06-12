Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Andrew is refusing to leave the Royal Lodge during roof repair works for fear he won't be let back in - as King Charles hopes he will leave the mansion.

The Duke of York is refusing to give up the 30-room mansion in Windsor despite his older brother's plans to have him downsize to the smaller Frogmore Cottage as part of plans to slimline the monarchy.

And he is so fearful the King will boot him out that he is refusing to move there even temporarily while the Royal Lodge's roof is fixed.

"It's become farcical. Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete and has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic," a source told The Mail.

"But he is reluctant to leave."

Buckingham Palace did not comment.

Works are due to take place later in the summer, with Andrew paying for the roof repairs.

Andrew if refusing to leave his mansion. Picture: Alamy

The duke, who no longer has official duties since the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, shares the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah.

It has been reported that the King would prefer him to move to Frogmore, where Harry and Meghan used to live. It is understood they hold the tenancy on the cottage until July.

Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie lives there with her husband and two children.

It is thought if the duke was to leave the Royal Lodge, it could be given to the Prince of Wales and his family. They live in Adelaide Cottage nearby.

The mansion could also be rented out to private tenants.

King Charles hopes Andrew will leave Royal Lodge. Picture: Alamy

Another source said: "They originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,' the source said.

"But he is adamant that, as he has so many years left to run on his lease and he spent millions from his own fortune doing up the place that he is not going to leave his home.

"He feels very strongly, perhaps with some justification, that they are moving the goalposts suddenly and it is hugely unfair.

"No one knows how it will be resolved but Andrew is insistent. It was clearly convenient for Harry and Meghan to leave Frogmore as they were paying for a property they don't really use.

"But Royal Lodge is Andrew's home."