King Charles set to leave Wales as he gives up £1.2 million country home after 16 years

4 June 2023, 11:59

King Charles is set to move out of his Welsh home
King Charles is set to move out of his Welsh home. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

King Charles is giving up the lease on his Welsh home after 16 years because he wouldn't be able to use it in the same way since becoming the monarch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Prince of Wales has had Llwynywermod, near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, since March 2007, when it was bought on his behalf for £1.2 million by the Duchy of Cornwall estate.

He had spent 40 years searching for the right place in Wales, and the former coach house and farm buildings, set in the centre 192 acres of rolling country hills, finally met his expectations.

Since Prince William has been Duke of Cornwall on his father's accession to the throne last year, Charles has been paying rent on Llwynywermod.

The King gave notice to the Duchy earlier this year that he would be giving up the lease which is due to expire later in the summer.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Llwynywermod is set in 192 acres of lands
Llwynywermod is set in 192 acres of lands. Picture: Alamy

The Telegraph quoted royal sources who said the King remained "passionate" about Wales, but had decided to give up the property because it was "unlikely" he would be able to use it in the same way as before.

The original owner, William Williams in the 13th or 14th century, was related to Anne Boleyn.

The old house and the disintegrating concrete and corrugated iron farm buildings, where there was also an abandoned slurry pit, were restored by Welsh craftsmen using traditional methods and local materials.

Charles also planted climbers including Albertine roses, jasmine and honeysuckle up the walls.

Read more: King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'

Read more: Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

Charles on his Welsh estate
Charles on his Welsh estate. Picture: Alamy

Six of the English field maples which formed the avenue of trees at William and Kate's 2011 wedding were later replanted at the Welsh retreat.

The idea was Charles's, and with William and Kate's approval he set them in the soil at the front of the house, along a rustic wooden fence.

Clarence House tweeted in 2013: "The trees from the Royal Wedding at Westminster Abbey are thriving at Llwynywermod."

The prince has spoken of the "enduring landscape of Wales" and how "its mountains, patchworked fields and woods; its coastline, castles, villages and market towns" play a vital role in attracting visitors.

Charles and Camilla at the house
Charles and Camilla at the house. Picture: Alamy

He told Visit Wales: "It certainly cast its spell on me a long time ago."

William inherited a £23 million-a-year income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

As heir to the throne, the prince is entitled to the annual surplus generated by the Duchy's vast portfolio of land, buildings and financial investments.

He has also taken charge of overseeing the management of the estate.

In 2021-2022, the annual Duchy income came to £23 million for Charles, then the Prince of Wales and now King.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Navalny

Supporters of jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny mark his 47th birthday

Moldova EPC Summit

Zelensky says at least 500 children killed during war

The scene of the crash

Signal error led to rail crash that killed 275, says India minister

The woman died on Kathleen Avenue in Bedworth

Tributes paid to gran killed by family dog while lying on sun lounger, as daughter tried frantically to pull it off

Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far

UK could see hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures soaring to 26C

A checkpoint near Tiananmen Square in Beijing

China tightens Tiananmen Square access on anniversary of pro-democracy protests

Jeremy Clarkson thinks the furore over Phillip Schofield is 'weird'

Jeremy Clarkson brands Phillip Schofield outrage a 'witch-hunt' and says 'he is only guilty of being gay'

Rishi Sunak wants to cut taxes

Rishi Sunak's plan for '2p tax cut before the next general election', even if inflation drops slower than expected

Both Sacha Taylor-Cox and Merrisha Gordon have seen their rent go up in recent months

'I'm moving 20 miles away from my dream home because my landlord is increasing my rent by £600 - I'm devastated'

A man has been charged with the murder of Emily Sanderson

Man charged with murder of woman whose body was found in a house ten days after she went missing

Stephen Cassidy's dream holiday was ruined

Cruise passenger's dream holiday ruined after being airlifted to hospital 800 miles from home following doctor's misdiagnosis
Donald Tusk

Poland opposition party leads anti-government march

Narendra Modi has promised the harshest punishment for those to blame for the train crash

Modi vows 'harshest punishment' for people to blame for India train crash, as death toll reaches 300 with 900 injured

Holly Willoughby is returning to the show on Monday

Holly Willoughby 'will not shy away from Phillip Schofield exit' in 'honest and genuine' return to This Morning on Monday
Rescuers work at the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district, in the eastern Indian state of Orissa, Saturday, June 3, 2023. Rescuers are wading through piles of debris and wreckag

Search for survivors ends as death toll from train accident exceeds 300

Dua Lipa made the comments in an interview with the Sunday Times

Dua Lipa lambasts Braverman's 'short-sighted and small-minded' talk on migrants

Latest News

See more Latest News

The assault is alleged to have taken place at Southend theme park Adventure Island

Girl, 11, 'sexually assaulted' on theme park ride in popular seaside resort

Republicans

Republican hopefuls make pitches to voters in Iowa

Johnson was sent the spiky letter by the Cabinet Office

Boris Johnson could lose public funding for Covid inquiry legal advice if he 'undermines' probe, Government declares
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, visits the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Ankara, (Yavuz Ozden/AP)

President Erdogan hails ‘start of the Turkish century’ as he begins new term

President Joe Biden (Jim Watson/PA)

Joe Biden signs budget deal to raise debt ceiling for US

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US warns China against ‘coercion and bullying’ but calls for dialogue

Frizell made the comments outside his home on Saturday

This Morning boss says 'scores are being settled' after Phillip Schofield claims he's 'lost everything'
The depraved T-shirt was pictured by fans at Wembley

Man United fan arrested for wearing Hillsborough disaster shirt

Gender identity

Twitter manager quits amid row over handling of transgender topics

The player reportedly took the woman to gentleman's club Platinum Lace in Leicester Square, London for their first date

Married Premier League and England football star 'pays mistress £20k to stay silent after affair and abortion'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry released his tell-all autobiography in January, while the couple's Netflix documentary aired in December

Harry and Meghan 'to stop making royal-bashing Netflix shows and tell-all books'

US court to hear challenge over Duke of Sussex's visa following drug revelations

Prince Harry's visa faces legal challenge in US court amidst controversy over drug disclosures
Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller Karen told David Lammy that the quality of food offered at the Manston immigration centre was 'terrible'.

County Council member says 'serious questions' must be asked about food resources at immigration centres
Lammy covers Covid Inquiry government intervention

‘This is a sorry state of affairs’: David Lammy lambasts the government for withholding Covid enquiry evidence
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Andrew Castle that universities need to be 'in the education business not the migration business'.

Immigration Minister says we must 'tackle' student dependant immigration

Caller says the Covid inquiry is a waste of time

'This report is not going to bring my brother back': Caller brands Covid inquiry a waste of money
'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair

'It's gone way too far with Phillip Schofield': Andrew Castle reacts to fallout from ex-presenter's affair
sewage

'When will we stop paying for the mistakes of the water companies?' questions caller Herbie
Caller tells Sangita Myska that "trust" in the government has already gone.

'People are starting to wake up': Caller tells Sangita that 'trust' in the government is 'already gone'
Coivd Inquiry

Sangita Myska demands Covid inquiry ‘gets cracking’ to provide grieving families with answers
James O'Brien soliloquizes on the 'serious situation we find ourselves in' as the government announces it will take legal action to avoid access to unredacted messages.

'Tummy ticklers': James O'Brien slams the media for lack of focus on Boris Johnson and the Partygate scandal
Callers debate whether horse racing s right or wrong with Nick Ferrari.

'It's fascism at its worst!': Nick Ferrari leads debate on whether protests at horse races are appropriate

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit