Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief

8 May 2023, 23:14 | Updated: 8 May 2023, 23:36

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief
Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Will Taylor

Boris Johnson "squared up" to King Charles over a speech the royal wanted to make about slavery and made a warning that caused a rift that never fully recovered, the ex-PM's communications director has exclusively revealed.

Guto Harri has spoken for the first time about the explosive confrontation between Mr Johnson and the then-Prince of Wales as he launches his new podcast, Unprecedented, on Global Player.

Mr Harri, who was director of communications between February and September 2022 - the final months of Mr Johnson's time in No10 - recalled how the head of government 'went in quite hard', resulting in a falling out between the PM and the now-head of state during an overseas trip.

"Signs of Coronation celebrations are still visible all over central London – the bunting is still up and the Union Jack still hoisted on every flag pole.

"Things were not so celebratory when Boris and the soon-to-be King went to Kigali, Rwanda. Prince Charles, as he was then, had criticised the government's approach to small boats.

"He was also planning a speech on slavery. Boris squared up, confronted him and warned him 'I'd be careful' he said, 'or you'll end up having to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations for those who built it.' Relations never fully recovered."

Listen to Unprecedented on Global Player from Thursday May 11

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief
Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief. Picture: LBC

Mr Harri's new sixpart podcast will reveal the inner workings of Government from his experiences at the heart of Mr Johnson's Downing Street operation during its final few months.

The tumultuous ending saw him try to cling on as he faced constant questions about his handling of Partygate and then a raft of resignations as his ministers felt they could no longer support him.

The series will also feature exclusive interviews.

Mr Harri said: "It's hard to think of a more turbulent period in British politics, with such a fascinating character at the helm. We all saw the scandals but there's so much more to report and we owe it to history to provide the insight and perspective that comes from having a ringside seat on the inside."

Vicky Etchells, head of news and factual podcasts for Global Player, said: "The premiership of Boris Johnson encapsulates a time like no other. From the war in Ukraine to the Covid pandemic, Guto Harri, one of Johnson's closest allies and former Director of Comms, had a front row seat to it all and I’m delighted he is sharing his story for the first time on Unprecedented.

Listen to Unprecedented on Global Player from Thursday May 11

"In this gripping political memoir podcast series Guto will take listeners into the rooms where decisions that affected us all are made and shine a light on the inner workings of one of the most turbulent governments we have witnessed in modern history."

Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief
Boris 'squared up to Charles' in row over slavery says ex-No.10 media chief. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Both Mr Johnson and Charles had been in Kigali for a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in June 2022.

At the time, Mr Johnson had launched the Government's bid to send asylum seekers to Rwanda despite criticism of the African country's human rights record.

It was reported that Charles had called the plan "appalling", had repeatedly criticised it in private, said was said to be "more than disappointed by it".

Read more: 'Pa, we are all so proud of you': Prince William pays tribute to King Charles and late Queen during coronation concert

Clarence House said at the time that Charles is politically neutral.

Mr Johnson had said he would make the "point" that the plan had "obvious merits" during their meeting in Kigali.

Charles gave a speech on slavery despite Boris Johnson's warnings
Charles gave a speech on slavery despite Boris Johnson's warnings. Picture: Alamy

But a spokesperson later said the issue would not be brought up.

During his trip, Charles said in a speech: "I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact."

Most recently, the King announced he was welcoming an independent study into the monarchy's links to the slave trade in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Buckingham Palace said the King is taking the issue "profoundly seriously" and embraced the study.

The research is being carried out by The University of Manchester, which has been granted full access to Royal Archives and the Royal Collection.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Man who hosted Ukrainian refugees refused mortgage over fears he could rent out spare room for cash

Man who hosted Ukrainian refugees refused mortgage by Halifax over fears he could rent out spare room for cash

E Jean Carroll

Trump rape case: Even a former president is not above the law, court told

Protesters for Just Stop Oil and Republic have been arrested at the Mall and close to Trafalgar Square

Met 'regret' six anti-monarchy protestor arrests - as 52 activists are among 64 detained on Coronation day

Woman survives on wine for five days after getting stranded in Australian bush

Woman survives on wine for five days after getting stranded in Australian bush

Russian soldiers march towards Red Square to attend a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow

Russia bans jet skis and car sharing ahead of Second World War commemorations

Actress Adjoa Andoh has addressed her comments about the lack of diversity visible on the Buckingham Palace balcony following Saturday's Coronation coverage.

Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh addresses 'terribly white' Coronation balcony comments following backlash

King Charles III has today thanked the nation for their "sincere and heartfelt thanks" following Saturday's Coronation, as Buckingham Palace unveil four new official photographs commemorating the occasion.

Charles' personal message to the nation as Buckingham Palace unveils first official Coronation portraits of King and Queen
Itamar Ben Gvir

EU cancels diplomatic reception to prevent radical Israeli minister attending

Emergency personnel respond to the fatal collision in Brownsville

Driver in fatal Texas bus stop crash charged with manslaughter

Renell Charles was killed in Walthamstow in a bloody weekend of violence in London

Schoolboy stabbed to death in Walthamstow named as Renell Charles, 16

Bola Tinubu

Nigerian court hears opposition’s presidential vote challenge

E Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York

Closing arguments under way in Trump rape trial

Police are working across the city on a series of shootings and stabbings this bank holiday

Two men shot and taken to hospital in Bow as police appeal for witnesses

Police pleaded with eco protesters

'You won't move? That's a shame': Eco activists ignore police pleas to get off the road during slow march

Louis helped out on bank holiday Monday

Royal renovations: Prince Louis helps William operate a digger and joins siblings in transforming Scout hut

A man refreshes himself with a water hose outside a food tent

Spain records hottest and driest April on record

Latest News

See more Latest News

A GP overhaul should see patients get better access to doctors

The end of the 8am scramble for a GP: New plans see an end to dreaded wait tones with urgent cases seen on same day
Chinese foreign minister

China tells US to ‘reflect deeply’ over downturn in relations

People look at an apartment building damaged by a drone that was shot down during a Russian overnight strike in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine shoots down 35 drones over Kyiv as Russian attacks kill four

The boy was stabbed to death in Easton Street, Wycombe, on Sunday evening

Boy, 17, stabbed to death in Wycombe street as police hunt up to four masked attackers after weekend of violence
Monday misery for Brits as storms are set to batter the UK - with a drop off from a balmy Sunday

Long to rain over us: Coronation weekend wash out as Met Office warns of thunderstorms

French President Emmanuel Macron reviews the troops during ceremonies marking Victory Day in Paris

Macron leads ceremony marking end of Second World War in Europe

Deadly Bus Stop Crash

Eight dead as vehicle strikes bus queue outside migrant shelter

Police arrested a man and shot dead two dogs after a stand off in Tower Hamlets

Footage shows moment police gun down two dogs and Taser man after tense stand off as Met insists animals posed threat
Norway’s King Harald V

Norway’s ageing king in hospital with infection

Harry toasted Archie but Harry had already set off

King wished Archie happy birthday 'wherever he was' at family gathering as Harry was already returning to the US

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William gave a speech on stage

'Pa, we are all so proud of you': Prince William pays tribute to King Charles and late Queen during coronation concert
Kate comforted an overwhelmed young royal fan

'Do you want a hug?': Moment Kate comforts little girl during surprise appearance at Big Lunch party in Windsor
William and Kate were seen chatting to partygoers in Windsor this afternoon

William and Kate delight crowds as they pose for selfies in surprise appearance at Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller who was part of the RAF attendance at Lord Mountbatten's funeral parade tells Shelagh coronation protesters 'not a threat'.

'It's a lot less serious than blowing a whole parade up': Ex-WRAF caller puts Coronation protest 'threat' into context
100 percent mortgages

Government makes caller feel like 'scum' - as he suggests they've ‘artificially inflated’ the housing market
Andrew Castle and David Campbell Bannerman

Rishi Sunak 'responsible' for local election 'meltdown', ex-Tory MEP insists

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election

Sunak is safe in his position for now but the Tory party is in no state to fight a general election
Chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation Ken Marsh defends Coronation Day arrests.

'It would've been the most horrendous incident!': Met representative defends Coronation arrests
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer says that the local election results must be put into 'context'.

‘We’ve just come out of a pandemic’: Cabinet minister says local elections disaster ‘must be seen in context’
Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it

Scotland will become a key battleground for the next General Election - and Labour knows it
Protestor enraged at coronation arrests.

Anti-monarchist tests 'how much the Met want to emulate Putin's Russia' by protesting with blank placards at the Coronation
Former Inspector of Constabulary for Her Majesty Zoe Billingham says the coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met.

Former police watchdog says the Coronation is an 'opportunity' for the Met to 'reconnect' with the public
Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the Royals but can he bring his fractious family together? writes Stephen Rigley

Charles' Coronation heralds a new era for the UK and the royals but can he bring his fractious family together?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit