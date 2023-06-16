William and Kate forced to remain in 'small' Windsor home - because Andrew refuses to move

16 June 2023, 12:51 | Updated: 16 June 2023, 14:03

William and Kate may be forced to stay in 'smaller' house because Andrew set to remain in Royal Lodge
William and Kate may be forced to stay in 'smaller' house because Andrew set to remain in Royal Lodge. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By StephenRigley

Plans for the Prince and Princess of Wales to move out of their current 'small' Windsor home have been scuppered by Prince Andrew's refusal to leave.

King Charles has been planning to downsize the number of royal properties and it has been reported that he has ordered Prince Andrew to move out of his Royal Lodge home as well as Harry and Meghan evicted from Frogmore Cottage.

It has been rumoured that Royal Lodge has been earmarked as a new home for William, Kate and their three children.

They had moved into four-bed Adelaide Cottage after leaving their previous home - Anmer Hall in Norfolk - last summer.

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales
Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales are looking to upsize their home after moving from Norfolk. Picture: Alamy
Prince Andrew in uniform while travelling in the back of a car
Prince Andrew is said to be refusing to leave his royal family home. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Trooping the Colour 2023 flypast: Time, flight path and which aircraft are taking part

Read More: Princess of Wales reveals she 'never expected to become a royal' but she 'fell in love with William'

A source told OK!: “The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there.

"However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge.”

Andrew had feared he would be unable to return to the property after builders come in to make essential repairs.

But that appears to have been unfounded after it emerged The Queen made provision in her will for Andrew to remain at Royal Lodge.

Royal Lodge
Royal Lodge is the royal home currently under questio. Picture: Shutterstock

Read More: Prince Andrew 'left money in Queen's will to stay at Royal Lodge' despite fears King Charles will evict him

A Kensington Palace source added: “William and Kate love the cottage but it’s just too small for them. There are four bedrooms which just about fit them all in but there are other things that need to be considered.

"Staff and other elements need to be factored in. It is also meant to be a working residence and there isn’t room to facilitate an office or hold more than a few guests at a time.

"They were looking for a larger home but have now resigned themselves to the fact that they will be stuck in the cottage due to other properties not opening up for them.”

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the publication: "I’m not sure William and Catherine will be that fussed, they chose Adelaide cottage because they wanted to give the children a more normal lifestyle.

"Of course, they still have the apartment at Kensington Palace, and they have a large house in Norfolk (Anmer Hall) … so they are well acquainted with a grand lifestyle, and perhaps living in a relatively normal four bedroom house (surrounded by thousands of acres of wonderful Windsor estate countryside) isn’t such a bad option.

"As the children grow up, though, and want friends to stay, or William and Catherine want her side of the family to stay, they might find it a bit of a squeeze and would be grateful for the space at Royal Lodge. For now, though, I don’t think there’s a great rush."

