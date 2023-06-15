Prince Andrew 'left money in Queen's will to stay at Royal Lodge' despite fears King Charles will evict him

Prince Andrew may get to stay in Royal Lodge due to The Queen's will. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

By StephenRigley

Prince Andrew battle with King Charles to keep his home on the Windsor Estate has taken a twist after it emerged The Queen made provisions in her will for him to stay.

The Duke of York wants to keep his home of 20 years at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate although it has been suggested he could move into Frogmore Cottage - the former home of Harry and Meghan.

King Charles is looking to downsize the number of properties in the royal portfolio and Andrew fears he could even be evicted while renovation work is carried out on the roof.

Inheritance money from the late monarch has made it possible for Prince Andrew to come up with a six-figure sum to make much-needed repairs to his Royal Lodge home, OK! reported.

Prince Andrew attends the coronation ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture: Alamy

King Charles. Picture: Alamy

According to a source close to the Duke, Prince Andrew, along with several other members of the royal family, were included in her late Majesty’s will and, as a result, Andrew is now able to pay for the upkeep of his beloved Royal Lodge.

A source said: “There was money left to the family by the Queen.

"Details of the exact amounts and to whom will never be revealed because the papers have been sealed. But that’s where Andrew is getting the money from to repair Royal Lodge.

“He’s been quite open about where the money has come from because he doesn’t want people to think he has come up with it through other means.”

Royal Lodge. Picture: Shutterstock

Royal Lodge is a Grade II listed home on the Windsor Estate in Berkshire and is just a five mile drive from Windsor Castle.

The Queen Mother used the lodge after King George VI's death in 1952 and died there on March 30, 2002 with the Queen by her side.

Following the Queen Mother's death, the property was leased to Prince Andrew in 2003 and he was required to pay for any and all renovations himself.It is thought that the costs of the improvements rose above £7.5 million.

Along with the main house, the lease included the Gardener's Cottage, the Chapel Lodge, six Lodge Cottages, police security accommodation and 40 hectares of land.