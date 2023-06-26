New suspect in Stephen Lawrence case 30 years on as police admit 'too many mistakes' were made in initial investigation

Stephen Lawrence was killed in 1993. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A new suspect has been named in the the Stephen Lawrence case 30 years on from his murder as police admit 'many mistakes' were made in their initial investigation.

Stephen Lawrence was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22, 1993.

Matthew White, who died in August 2021, first came to police attention as a witness in the same year - he told officers he had visited the home address of two other suspects on the night of Stephen's murder.

He was again seen by police when he refused to attend the Stephen Lawrence Inquiry, police said. During the post-Inquiry investigation in November 1999, White was re-interviewed.

He was arrested and interviewed in March 2000 and in December 2013 and a file was submitted to prosecutors in May 2005 and October 2014.

On both occasions the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) advised there was no realistic prospect of conviction of White for any offence.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Ward said: “The impact of the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence and subsequent inquiries continues to be felt throughout policing.

“Unfortunately, too many mistakes were made in the initial investigation and the impact of them continues to be seen.

“On the 30th anniversary of Stephen’s murder, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley apologised for our failings and I repeat that apology today.”

Following the 2012 convictions, trial judge Mr Justice Treacy said: "On the evidence before the court, there are still three or four other killers of Stephen Lawrence at large."

Five men were arrested over the racist murder of 18-year-old Stephen.

Two of the gang that attacked Stephen, Gary Dobson, 47, and David Norris, 46, were brought to justice. Both were given life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder.

Following their convictions, a seven-year investigation was undertaken in which it was discovered that a Met officer sent a message regarding a relative of White who may hold information.

The relative was not named and was subsequently misidentified. The correct relative was not identified until 2013.

In December 2013, White was arrested for the second time, based on the new information, the Met Police said.

Almost a year later a CPS advice file concluded that no further action should be taken.

In February 2020, Matthew White was seen and spoken to again by the investigation team. There was insufficient witness or forensic evidence to progress further, police said.

He died a year later and the investigation was placed into and remains in an inactive phase.