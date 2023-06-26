Titanic tourist sub investigators 'taking precautions' in case bodies found on sea floor

26 June 2023, 06:01

Investigators are taking precautions in case they come across bodies on the sea floor
Investigators are taking precautions in case they come across bodies on the sea floor. Picture: Alamy/Handout/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Investigators searching the debris field near the Titanic where a tourist sub went missing have said they are "taking precautions" in case they discover the passenger's bodies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Captain Jason Neubauer, who is chairing the US Coast Guard investigation into the "catastrophic implosion" of the vessel, made the comments as the search and rescue aspects of the response came to an end.

The race to find the missing submarine came to a close last Thursday, with investigators later travelling to Newfoundland to gather information and conduct interviews.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were among the five killed on board the submersible, alongside the American chief executive of the company responsible for the vessel, Stockton Rush, and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Salvage operations are continuing and investigators have mapped the accident site, Cpt Neubauer told a press conference in Boston.

He also said the convening of a Marine Board of Investigation is the highest level of investigation conducted by the US Coast Guard. It is unclear how long it will take.

Read more: Ross Kemp was set to dive to the Titanic on doomed submersible but production company ruled it was too dangerous

Read more: 'Scary that I could've been on it': YouTuber Mr Beast says he turned down invite onto Titan sub

Former Royal Navy Officer would not have gone into the Titan

Cpt Neubauer said: "I'm not getting into the details of the recovery operations but we are taking all precautions on site if we are to encounter any human remains. \

"At this time a priority of the investigation is to recover items from the sea floor.

"We have already mapped the accident site in the field so the other factors would be part of the investigation."

Submersible lost on dive to Titanic suffered 'catastrophic implosion' – US Coast Guard

Concerns over the safety of the vessel have emerged since the tragedy while other have called for trips to the Titanic' wreckage to be completely stopped.

Several people have come forward saying they almost took the trip themselves before pulling out, including Ross Kemp and YouTuber Mr Beast.

Last week emails from OceanGate CEO Mr Rush emerged which dismissed safety concerns over the deep-sea vessel.

Cpt Neubauer said the investigation could lead to tougher regulations.

"It's an opportunity to learn from the incident and then work with our international partners worldwide to... improve regulations or international safety standards so that they have improved oversight over these operations and to prevent a similar occurrence," he said.

The explorer who narrowly avoided trip on missing OceanGate sub

On Saturday, Canadian police said they were looking into the circumstances of the implosion.

Superintendent Kent Osmond, of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), said a team of investigators had been established with the "sole purpose" of determining whether a criminal investigation would be warranted.

The officer said interviews took place with people on board Titan's main support ship, the Polar Prince, on Saturday as part of the investigation.

The ship returned to St John's Harbour in Newfoundland on Saturday morning and safety investigators made inquiries on board.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Christine Dawood and her husband, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and (R) with son Suleman

Devastated wife and mother of Titanic sub victims reveals her son’s 'childhood excitement' before doomed trip

Sergei Shoigu

Russian defence minister in first public appearance since mercenary revolt

Stephen Lawrence was killed in 1993

New suspect in Stephen Lawrence case 30 years on as police admit 'too many mistakes' were made in initial investigation

Australia Russia

Australia’s High Court dismisses Russian bid to stop embassy eviction

Election 2024 Trump

Trump calls Biden a ‘catastrophe’ in bid to reclaim lost support in Michigan

British diplomats have been told to prepare for Putin's fall

Kremlin threatened Wagner soldiers' families as Britain told to brace for fall of Putin

Experts say we're likely to see more jellyfish, sharks and turtles on Britain's coastline

The exotic marine species coming to the UK as coast becomes 'more like the Med'

Greece Elections

Far-right parties make comeback in Greece as conservatives sweep back to power

Mr Beast was reportedly invited onto the OceanGate sub

'Scary that I could've been on it': YouTuber Mr Beast says he turned down invite onto Titan sub

Police cordon off the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm

One killed and several injured after rollercoaster derails in Stockholm

Wagner Group military soldiers

Mercenary leader ends revolt but raises questions about ‘weakness’ in Kremlin

Sarah Ferguson is pictured at a film premiere in London earlier this year

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer after routine check and leaves hospital after successful operation

Greece Elections

Official projections in Greek election show landslide win for New Democracy party

Sunday is set to be the joint warmest day of the year

Britain bakes: UK set for five more heatwaves this summer as Sunday becomes joint hottest day of 2023

Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007

Police searching for Madeleine McCann 'face new roadblock' after lake search provides nothing 'of use'

The boy was airlifted to hospital but died of his injuries

Five-year-old boy dies after falling from harbour wall yards from restaurant

Latest News

See more Latest News

Beachgoers relax by the beach at Cleethorpes, Lincs

Girl, 15, dies after being pulled from the sea alongside teen boy

A hot air balloon is pictured over Shropshire last summer

Man in his 20s killed after hot air balloon catches fire and falls to the ground

CCTV caught the thieves in the act

Brazen thieves strip school's minibus for parts in 'car cannibalism' that left pupils late for GCSE exam
A total of 70 firefighters were at the scene

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze on two hecatres of grass in north London at temperatures hit 30C
Putin has never appeared weaker

Putin faces 'deeply unstable' Russia after Wagner rebellion 'erodes' image of power and Kremlin is forced to deny he ran
Remains have been found in the search for Julian Sands

Body found in search for missing British actor Julian Sands, 65, who vanished in California mountains
Afghanistan women

Taliban leader claims Afghan women given ‘comfortable and prosperous life’

Wayne has been in hospital since the attack

Man, 58, hit by van in Nottingham attack cannot recognise relatives as family 'doesn't know how bad he'll get'
Police say do not call 999

Emergency 999 number back in operation after 'critical' technical fault

Sloan called herself Devil Baby in messages to Mount

'Devil Baby' apologises for stalking England star Mason Mount and admits 'no-one deserves to feel unsafe'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Taylor Swift declined the handwritten invite

Taylor Swift rejected handwritten invitation from Meghan Markle to appear on podcast as Sussexes plot new Netflix show
Harry is 'pleased' with his performance in court, Elton John's husband has said

Prince Harry was 'very pleased' with how he performed in court, Elton John's husband says

Prince Harry wanted to interview Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin about childhood trauma

Prince Harry wanted to 'interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump about childhood trauma' for podcast, confusing execs

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller and David Lammy get emotional about Windrush.

’They had on their Sunday best’: David Lammy is overcome with emotion as caller reflects on her family’s Windrush journey
Ex-prison governor warns of prison service 'ticking time bomb'.

'Ticking time bomb': Expert explains the scale of the staff retention problem facing British prisons
Natasha devon

Right-wing media are spouting ‘recycled homophobia’ says Natasha Devon

ALICIA AND MATT

Alicia Kearns and Matt Frei dig deep into the Wagner mutiny in Russia

Sangita Myska

'We must rise above racist onslaught' Windrush generation endured says CEO of the West India Committee
'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

'Selfish and irresponsible': LBC caller condemns the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien

'How do you know they aren't holiday makers?': James O'Brien targets a Question Time Brexiteer
“Nobody should be appointed or have it by inheritance”

'There is a wealth of experience that we should be mining': Nick Ferrari defends an unelected upper chamber
Tom and Zoe

Migration Policy Expert condemns Greek authorities for 'practically murdering' migrants

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'clueless' and 'out of his depth' as inflation rises.

'Clueless, no integrity, no plan': This Shelagh Fogarty caller is unimpressed with Rishi Sunak's reassurances on inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit