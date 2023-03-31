Donald Trump parties at Mar-a-Lago mansion just hours after being told he faces '30 charges' over Stormy Daniels money

31 March 2023, 08:27 | Updated: 31 March 2023, 08:36

Donald Trump is set to appear in court next week over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels
Donald Trump is set to appear in court next week over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump has been pictured partying at his Mar-a-Lago estate with wife Melania after he was charged over hush money payments to an adult film star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former president is expected to appear in court on Tuesday to be accused of over 30 charges related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, after a New York grand jury voted to indict him.

But he was seen enjoying himself just hours after the charges were confirmed.

Conservative media commentator Gina Loudon tweeted the photo of Mr Trump at the Florida estate.

"Beautiful evening here at the gorgeous Mar a Lago! Our REAL First Couple enveloped in the love of their friends and most loyal!" she said.

Mr Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina has said he has been told his client faces an indictment in New York, making him the first former US president to be charged with a crime.

Mr Trump called the charge "election interference", saying that he is "completely innocent" and the "victim of a corrupt and distorted version of the American justice system".

His legal team have said that they will "vigorously fight the indictment in court".

The former president has been indicted over alleged crimes relating to a $130,000 (£105,000) payment to Ms Daniels towards the end of the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

Ms Daniels alleges that she had sex with Mr Trump a decade before he became president, which he denies.

Susan Necheles, another lawyer for Mr Trump, told reporters she expects the arraignment - his initial court appearance - to be on Tuesday (April 4).

US media are reporting that the former president, who wants to run again in 2024, will face more than 30 charges related to business fraud. The exact charges have not been made public yet.

Mr Trump is still popular with his base, and is leading in polls for the Republican primary. Police in New York have been ordered to stand ready in case of crowd trouble amid expected anger among his supporters over the charges.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump dances while exiting after speaking during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25
Former U.S. President Donald Trump dances while exiting after speaking during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25. Picture: Getty

In a statement, Mr Trump said: "This is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.

"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your president of the United States, the radical left Democrats - the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country - have been engaged in a witch-hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. 

"You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.

"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'get Trump', but now they've done the unthinkable - indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant election interference.

"Never before in our nation’s history has this been done.

"The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a president of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for president, has never happened before. Ever."

Donald Trump Holds First Rally Of 2024 Presidential Campaign
Donald Trump Holds First Rally Of 2024 Presidential Campaign. Picture: Getty

He continued: "Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, who was hand-picked and funded by George Soros, is a disgrace.

"Rather than stopping the unprecedented crime wave taking over New York City, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders and burglaries and assaults he should be focused on. This is how Bragg spends his time!

"I believe this witch-hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the radical left Democrats are doing here. 

"Everyone can see it. So our movement, and our party - united and strong - will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Read More: Ring of steel around US landmarks as nation on tenterhooks ahead of Donald Trump ‘arrest’

Read More: Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Donald Trump

A spokesperson for Alvin Bragg's office said: "This evening we contacted Mr Trump’s attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal. 

"Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected.”

Eric Trump, his son, said in a statement: "This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year.

The former president's spokesman, Taylor Budowich said: "This is not an indictment for a crime - there was no crime."

Meanwhile, Republicans across the country have been reacting to news of Mr Trump's indictment, with Matt Gaetz saying it is a "politically motivated prosecution".

The hush money case in New York that has led to criminal charges against Donald Trump is just one of a number of investigations that could pose legal problems for the former US president.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Picture: Getty

Florida Governor has waded in on Mr Trump's indictment, labelling it "un-American".

Mr Trump current lives in Florida, meaning he will need to be in New York to be arrested.

Mr DeSantis, who is a possible opponent of Mr Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, said he would "not assist in an extradition request" from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American," Mr DeSantis said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service

Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Wednesday March 29 2023

Pope spends second night ‘serenely’ in hospital

Oscar Pistorius during a bail hearing in 2013

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents ‘will oppose parole for killer athlete Pistorius’

It turns out has browns might not belong on a plate of full English at all. according to one expert.

"What's next? Fish fingers? Kebab meat?": Hash browns don't belong in an English fry-up, expert says

The robbery took place on the Slough Trading Estate

Masked robbers steal £5 million after sneaking into cash depot strapped to bottom of truck and tying up helpless staff

Donald Trump faces a string of charges over a payment to Stormy Daniels

Who is Stormy Daniels and what is Donald Trump charged with? Accusations against the ex-president explained

Police closed off part of the road to investigate

One dead and two seriously hurt in 'head-on collision' in Bolton as locals call for action on road 'known for crashes'

Figures of Jesus undergoing restoration at the Arte Martinez workshop in Horche, central Spain

In Pictures: Spain gears up for colourful Easter street processions

People stand around a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Ram Navami Hindu festival in Indore, India

Thirty-five bodies found inside well after collapse at Indian temple

Terry Sanderson sued Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000 after a ski collision in 2016

Gwyneth Paltrow whispers 'I wish you well' to man she beat in high-profile court case over skiing collision

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump expected to surrender next week following indictment

Rishi Sunak hailed the new deal

Rishi Sunak hails the UK joining Indo-Pacific bloc in Britain's biggest trade deal since Brexit

The News Agents said they were "chuffed to bits" with their win as they promised "more to come" for fans of the daily news podcast

'Chuffed to bits': The News Agents win Best Podcast at The Global Awards 2023 promising 'there's more to come'

Britain is set to be hit with winds of up to 70mph

Storm Mathis set to batter Brits with 70mph winds capable of inflicting 'structural damage' to buildings

Paul O'Grady with husband Andre Portasio

Paul O'Grady's husband shares poignant final photo of couple together on last holiday, as he thanks fans for support

Donald Trump is set to appear in court next week over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump 'to appear in court on Tuesday' facing '30 charges' over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters

The key figures in Donald Trump’s indictment

Donald Trump

Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge

Finland announced it planned to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Finland one step closer to joining NATO after Turkey ratifies accession

Disney is attempting to make sure Florida governor Ron DeSantis is unable to take control of theme park

King Charles dragged into 'woke' row between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump’s legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

Turkish legislators vote in favour of Finland’s bid to join Nato at the parliament in Ankara

Turkey’s parliament ratifies Finland’s Nato membership

Terry Sanderson sued Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000 after a ski collision in 2016

Gwyneth Paltrow awarded $1 after winning court case against man who said she crashed into him on ski slopes
Las Vegas gunman's apartment

Las Vegas gunman who killed 60 was angry at treatment by casinos, says FBI

A New York grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump

Donald Trump to surrender after grand jury votes to indict him over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels
All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'Racist jokes and acting out rape': All fire services in England have recorded racism and sexism, report finds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit