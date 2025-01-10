Exact date UK freeze to end as temperatures creep back up towards double digits

10 January 2025, 14:45 | Updated: 10 January 2025, 14:55

Milder weather is on its way, the Met Office reports.
Milder weather is on its way, the Met Office reports. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Britain’s cold snap is slowly coming to an end after the UK experienced its coldest night in fifteen years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Temperatures will creep up to double digits early next week, but the mercury is set to stay low for at least a few days yet.

It comes after the UK experienced its coldest night of the winter so far, with temperatures falling as low as -14.5C in Altnaharra, northern Scotland.

The Met Office’s long-term forecast reads: “Turning less cold into the new week. Mostly dry and settled in the south, although rather cloudy.

“Windier in the northwest with some rain at times. Still some chilly nights.”

Read more: WATCH: Moment suspected arsonist carrying gas canister is arrested in LA - as wildfires claim 10 lives and 180,000 flee

Temperatures are set to climb as high as 11C by the end of next week.

While mild temperatures might be on their way, Friday will be another freezing day, with tonight having the potential to be the coldest night of the winter so far.

Temperatures could fall as low as -16C in parts of the northeast, according to the BBC.

Four weather warnings for ice were in place this morning, but have since expired.

Travel disruption is expected to continue as freezing temperatures persist, with motorists being urged to stick to major roads that have been gritted.

Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

Post box in the snow UK
Post box in the snow UK. Picture: Alamy

"Cold conditions will last until at least the weekend, so we urge drivers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by ice and, in some locations, snow," said RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson.

"Black ice on rural roads can be impossible to spot, leaving very little time to react if driving at speed. Sticking to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted is strongly recommended."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "We are extending the duration of our Cold-Health Alert, since the Met Office are forecasting that the low temperatures we are seeing will continue further into this week, with snow and icy conditions likely to persist.

"This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

"These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures."

Manchester Airport was forced to close both its runways on Thursday morning "due to significant levels of snow" causing delays and disruption.

Runways were eventually opened later in the day.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Donald Trump declares 'I am innocent' as sentence is delivered in hush money trial

Dean Windass

Former Premier League footballer Dean Windass diagnosed with dementia aged just 55

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest in December in Phoenix

Trump appears virtually in New York court to be sentenced in hush money case

Breaking
Breaking News

Parents charged with murder of 13-month-old baby daughter - as couple named

Exclusive
Abuse victims having trauma ‘weaponised by politicians’ in ‘misinformed’ debate around grooming gangs

Abuse victims having trauma ‘weaponised by politicians’ in ‘misinformed’ debate around grooming gangs

President-elect Donald Trump

Kremlin welcomes possibility of meeting between Trump and Putin

Water is dropped by helicopter on the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles

Firefighters hoping for break from fierce winds that have fuelled LA wildfires

The two men are wanted in connection with a missing boy and his mum.

Police launch urgent appeal for two men wanted in connection with mum and son missing since June

A

WATCH: Moment suspected arsonist carrying gas canister is arrested in LA - as wildfires claim 10 lives and 180,000 flee

Gas storage levels are 'concerningly low' amid the cold weather

UK gas storage levels 'concerningly low' amid cold weather snap, with 'less than a week of demand left in store'

China beckons for Rachel Reeves as chancellor faces mounting fears over UK debt crisis

Surge in borrowing costs will drive up mortgage interest rates, economists warn as Reeves heads to China amid turmoil

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction

Joe Biden speaks alongside Kamala Harris during a briefing on the response to the wildfires

Joe Biden tells Kamala Harris to 'fire away' in awkward moment during briefing on LA wildfires

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

Death toll from Los Angeles-area fires rises to 10

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and former Prime Minister Liz Truss at the 2022 Tory conference

Liz Truss legal threat to PM over claim she crashed economy was for ‘publicity,’ says her former Chancellor

Exclusive
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York 'thrilled' to support Nick Ferrari's Kids Who Read Succeed campaign.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York 'thrilled' to support Nick Ferrari's Kids Who Read Succeed campaign

Latest News

See more Latest News

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida

Trump to be sentenced in hush money case days before return to White House

Samantha Walker-Roberts was raped by nine men but only one (L) faced justice

'I was raped by nine men but only one faced justice': Grooming survivor 'failed by the system' calls for inquiry
Paris Hilton said she was devastated at the loss of her Malibu beach house

'The heartbreak is truly indescribable': Paris Hilton returns to charred remains of her Malibu beach house
Thousands gather in central London afternoon for a march in support of Palestine.

Palestine protesters hit out after police block London march from starting near synagogue

The sisters went missing on Thursday

Urgent hunt for twin sisters, 32, who disappeared during walk along river at night

A man has been detained on suspicion of lighting the latest Kenneth Fire

LA arson suspect arrested as investigation launched into Kenneth Fire

The Dawood family before the sub trip.

Millionaire businessman killed in Titan sub catastrophe left wife with less than £100k in Britain
Trump

Appeals court denies bid to block public release of Trump January 6 probe

APTOPIX California Wildfires

New LA-area fire prompts more evacuations with more than 10,000 structures lost

Trump

Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to delay sentencing in New York hush money case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News