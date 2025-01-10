Exact date UK freeze to end as temperatures creep back up towards double digits

Milder weather is on its way, the Met Office reports. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Britain’s cold snap is slowly coming to an end after the UK experienced its coldest night in fifteen years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Temperatures will creep up to double digits early next week, but the mercury is set to stay low for at least a few days yet.

It comes after the UK experienced its coldest night of the winter so far, with temperatures falling as low as -14.5C in Altnaharra, northern Scotland.

The Met Office’s long-term forecast reads: “Turning less cold into the new week. Mostly dry and settled in the south, although rather cloudy.

“Windier in the northwest with some rain at times. Still some chilly nights.”

Read more: WATCH: Moment suspected arsonist carrying gas canister is arrested in LA - as wildfires claim 10 lives and 180,000 flee

A cold but bright day across much of England and Scotland, with a few wintry showers along the coasts 🌤️



Cloudier in the far southwest with patchy rain ☔ pic.twitter.com/pAPK9yw4BG — Met Office (@metoffice) January 10, 2025

Temperatures are set to climb as high as 11C by the end of next week.

While mild temperatures might be on their way, Friday will be another freezing day, with tonight having the potential to be the coldest night of the winter so far.

Temperatures could fall as low as -16C in parts of the northeast, according to the BBC.

Four weather warnings for ice were in place this morning, but have since expired.

Travel disruption is expected to continue as freezing temperatures persist, with motorists being urged to stick to major roads that have been gritted.

Car insurer RAC said it has seen the highest levels of demand for rescues in a three-day period since December 2022.

Post box in the snow UK. Picture: Alamy

"Cold conditions will last until at least the weekend, so we urge drivers to remain vigilant of the risks posed by ice and, in some locations, snow," said RAC breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson.

"Black ice on rural roads can be impossible to spot, leaving very little time to react if driving at speed. Sticking to major roads that are most likely to have been gritted is strongly recommended."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended its cold weather health alert for all of England until Sunday.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "We are extending the duration of our Cold-Health Alert, since the Met Office are forecasting that the low temperatures we are seeing will continue further into this week, with snow and icy conditions likely to persist.

"This weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, and it is therefore vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable.

"These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures."

Manchester Airport was forced to close both its runways on Thursday morning "due to significant levels of snow" causing delays and disruption.

Runways were eventually opened later in the day.