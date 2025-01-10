WATCH: Moment suspected arsonist carrying gas canister is arrested in LA - as wildfires claim 10 lives and 180,000 flee

A suspected arsonist armed with a blowtorch has been arrested in LA. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A suspected arsonist armed with a blowtorch has been arrested thanks to local residents following devastating wildfires across Los Angeles.

10 people have died and nearly 180,000 people have been forced from their homes as fierce wildfires sweep through the city for a third day.

Firefighters are still struggling to contain the two largest fires, officials said on Thursday as they urged more people to heed evacuation orders after a new blaze ignited and quickly grew.

The fast-moving Kenneth Fire started in the late afternoon in the San Fernando Valley near the West Hills neighbourhood and close to Ventura County.

Between the Eaton and Palisades fires, more than 10,000 structures have burned.

The man was captured near the Kenneth Fire which erupted on Thursday afternoon in the West Hills area.

The arrest happened around 4:30pm on January 9 near the area of Arcos Drive and Galendo Street, according to local reports.

Residents say a man was riding around on a bicycle carrying a large blow torch and was trying to set old Christmas trees and bins on fire.

When he rode away, neighbours pursued him before eventually stepping in.

One neighbour claimed a group went up and grabbed the man and restrained him using zip ties.

Videos from the scene showed officers arriving to arrest the man.

The Instagram user who captured the footage said: "Neighbor spotted a man behind a van trying to ignite a blow torch. One heroic neighbor stopped his car mid street and started yelling “STOP HIM HES TRYING TO START A FIRE”

"Our entire neighborhood ran out and were able to detain him with zip ties and rope until police arrived.

"Thank you @lapdwestvalley for your quick response!!"

The arrest was captured on video. Picture: Instagram

The video shows a gas canister found the near the scene of the arrest. Picture: Instagram/@reresellsvroomvrooms

The insurance industry is also bracing for major losses - despite many California residents reporting policies that have been cancelled in the months leading up to the blaze.

The frequency of fires in California has left many facing significantly higher payments - with others finding their houses are altogether uninsurable.Analysts from firms including Morningstar and JP Morgan forecasting insured losses of more than $8bn.

Mr Luna has confirmed on Thursday that nearly 180,000 LA residents have been told to leave the area.

He added that a further 200,000 residents are under evacuation warnings.

Maxar Technologies satellite image created on January 8, 2025 shows a view of homes near Fair Oaks Avenue in Altadena, California while fires are burning. Picture: Maxar Technologies/Google Maps/Getty

Beachfront properties are left destroyed by the Palisades Fire. Picture: Alamy

What's happening with the fires?

Here's a quick update on which fires are burning, how big they are, and to what level they've been contained.

Palisades Fire : 19,978 acres, 6% contained

: 19,978 acres, 6% contained Eaton Fire : 13,690 acres, 0% contained

: 13,690 acres, 0% contained Kenneth Fire : 960 acres, 35% contained

: 960 acres, 35% contained Hurst Fire : 771 acres, 37% contained

: 771 acres, 37% contained Lidia Fire: 394 acres, 75% contained

Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

Residents search for valuables among the rubbles of their burnt houses during Eaton wildfire in Altadena. Picture: Getty

TV personality Paris Hilton, US actor Billy Crystal, The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes, talk show host Ricki Lake and Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren are among those who have confirmed that their residences have been destroyed in the fires.

On Thursday, in a social media post, film star Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, said she would be taking money from a foundation set up by her family to aid the areas most impacted.

Thousands of firefighters were attempting to contain the original Palisades fire, with at least 70,000 people forced to evacuate their homes as the metropolitan area became blanketed in a thick cloud of smoke and ash.

A new fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening a host of tourist sites including the Walk of Fame, and Hollywood Bowl, which has evacuated staff, as strong winds scattered embers, which could affect more homes and lives.

A view of flames at the mountain as seen from Topanga Canyon near Pacific Palisades in Topanga, Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section. Picture: Alamy

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also understood to have donated supplies to people affected by the weather event.

The Sussexes also invited into their home friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate, it is understood.

The fires have thrown Hollywood's awards season into disarray, with the Critics Choice Awards and the Oscar nominations among events rescheduled as firefighters attempted to battle the blaze.