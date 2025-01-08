Live

Thousands told to abandon homes as wildfires engulf Los Angeles suburbs - follow live

Tens of thousands of residents have been ordered to leave their homes to escape wildfires in California. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

A state of emergency has been declared as wildfires rip through a residential area of Los Angeles popular among celebrities, with thousands fleeing the area following an evacuation order.

The fire ripped through the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday afternoon, with flames now engulfing an area measuring around 2,921 acres "and growing".

Fire officials say the blaze is gathering pace at an alarming rate, having initially covered an area akin to only 20-acres a handful of hours ago, before expanding to cover 770-acres just one hour later.

It comes as gusts reaching 100mph (160km/h) are forecast to sweep through the area in the coming hours.

More than 30,000 people in more than 10,000 households and more than 13,000 structures are under threat from the blaze, said Kristin Crowley, fire chief of the LA Fire Department.