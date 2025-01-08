Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live
Thousands told to abandon homes as wildfires engulf Los Angeles suburbs - follow live
8 January 2025, 07:54 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 09:14
A state of emergency has been declared as wildfires rip through a residential area of Los Angeles popular among celebrities, with thousands fleeing the area following an evacuation order.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The fire ripped through the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday afternoon, with flames now engulfing an area measuring around 2,921 acres "and growing".
Fire officials say the blaze is gathering pace at an alarming rate, having initially covered an area akin to only 20-acres a handful of hours ago, before expanding to cover 770-acres just one hour later.
It comes as gusts reaching 100mph (160km/h) are forecast to sweep through the area in the coming hours.
More than 30,000 people in more than 10,000 households and more than 13,000 structures are under threat from the blaze, said Kristin Crowley, fire chief of the LA Fire Department.
Nearly 220,000 residents without power
219,907 Los Angeles residents are without power, according to PowerOutage.us.
Tens of thousands of people have been told to evacuates as the fire rips through the Pacific Palisades area.
Residents flee LA fire with their horses
Evacuation causes road chaos
Roads across in the LA area are in standstill as residents try to evacuate, with some abandoning their cars.
Drivers were told by fire officials abandon their cars on Sunset Boulevard, KCAL reports.
“The fire came right down to the road and the fire department came up and said get out of your cars now — because the fire was right up against the cars,” evacuee Marsha Horowitz told the publication.
The highway near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, are closed due to the proximity of the fire.
Cars abandoned as residents forced to evacuate on foot
In pictures: LA residents evacuate as wildfire spreads
Residents from senior centre evacuated in Altadena, California
Elderly residents were evacuated late last night as the fire approaches.
Fire from above
California Fire officer says there is no hope of containing the fire
David Acuna, the public information officer with CAL Fire, told CNN there is no possibility of containment. They are focused on people's safety.
“We are mostly concerned with ensuring that all people get out of the area because life safety is the most important part, and we’re helping people to plan so that their pets and livestock also have a safe shelter,”
“The Palisades is now just shy of 3,000 acres. The Eaton fire near the Angeles National Forest is over 1,000 acres. And the Hurst fire near Sylmar is just over 100 acres. However, these are growing are because the winds are not letting up. In fact, they’re not planning to let up through all night and likely into tomorrow.”