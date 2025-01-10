LA arson suspect arrested as investigation launched into Kenneth Fire

By Emma Soteriou

An investigation has been launched into the Kenneth Fire in LA, with one person having been arrested.

The arson suspect was arrested in Woodland Hills after the latest wildfire erupted on Thursday afternoon.

It quickly spread, engulfing more than 900 acres in the space of four hours.

Senior lead officer Charles Dinsel confirmed that a man had been caught trying to start a fire in the area.

Thousands have been forced to flee their homes as firefighters fight to tackle several wildfires across LA.

The Kenneth Fire has so far been 35 per cent contained, Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed on Friday morning.

"The forward rate of spread has been stopped," he said on X.

"Grateful for the heroic firefighters from Los Angeles and Ventura counties who are actively engaged on the scene, deploying both ground crews and aerial resources."

The LAPD said in a statement: "Today, at 4.32pm, a radio call was generated on the 21700 block of Ybarra Road for a possible arson suspect.

"A male was heard stating a suspect was 'attempting to light a fire'.

"The suspect is in custody and was transported to Topanga Station."

Police have said they cannot confirm "any connection to any fire by this suspect at this time" but an investigation is ongoing.

The latest update from the fire service said: "Fanned by strong Santa Ana winds, the [Kenneth] fire threatens nearby communities and infrastructure, prompting swift evacuation orders.

"Firefighters from Los Angeles and Ventura counties are actively engaged in containment efforts, deploying both ground crews and aerial resources.

"The challenging terrain and persistent winds complicate suppression activities, necessitating heightened vigilance from residents and adherence to directives from local authorities."