Harry and Meghan issue urgent plea as deadly wildfires grip California

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a statement in the wake of deadly wildfire in southern California. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Harry and Meghan have released a statement following devastating wildfires that have engulfed large parts of southern California.

At least five people have been killed, more than 2,000 structures burned down, and least 100,000 people are under evacuation orders after 6 wildfires spread across Los Angeles County.

Satellite images, taken on Wednesday, show how the Eaton fire engulfed the star-studded area of Altadena, California, burning entire neighbourhoods to the ground and forcing thousands to evacuate.

The six fires continue to blaze with a total coverage of almost 27,000 acres. The Palisades and Eaton fires, the largest of the group, are both at 0% containment.

The statement shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex encourages people to check in on those who may be vulnerable such as "disabled or elderly neighbours".

Wind bends palm trees in Altadena, California. Picture: Getty

Firefighters battle the Eaton fire as its burns in Sierra Madre, east side of Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

The full statement released on their webstite Sussex.com reads: "In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.

"A state of emergency has been issued.

"If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas:

"Support

"Open your home If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. And be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbors to see if they need help evacuating.

"Give back Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys & clothing, and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have urged people to check in with others. Picture: Getty

Locals have now been asked to conserve water, as firefighters turn to the domestic water system to fight the flames.It comes despite authorities saying there was a 0% chance of controlling the flames.

Fire chiefs in California say there is no chance of containing the extensive wildfires, as high winds fuel the blaze across the Pacific Palisades.

Recent hours have seen President Biden officially categorise the wildfires a "national disaster", meaning the state now has access to emergency funds.

Fires erupts in the Hollywood Hills area. Picture: Alamy

The Eaton Fire burns in Altadena. Picture: Alamy

The latest blaze has been dubbed the Sunset Fire, having erupted in the Hollywood Hills, near Runyon Canyon.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TLC Chinese Theatre and the Hollywood Bowl have now all been cleared as the blaze continues to wreak havoc.

An alert read: "A Mandatory Evacuation Order is now in place for Laurel Canyon Blvd (on the west) to Mulholland Dr (on the north) to 101 Freeway (on the east) down to Hollywood Blvd (on the south)."

Officials say that at least 1,000 buildings have been destroyed so far, with upwards of 130,000 people evacuated - including actors Mark Hamill, Tom Hanks, Ben Affleck, and Miles Teller.