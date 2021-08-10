Exclusive

Moment police discover secret drugs stash in car during county lines gang blitz

10 August 2021, 10:19

Matthew Thompson

By Matthew Thompson

This is the moment LBC watched police busting a driver with a huge stash of cash and drugs hidden in a secret compartment under the gear stick.

LBC witnessed police pulling over a kitted out black Mercedes hatchback as part of the crackdown on county lines gangs.

Operation Pandilla was a three-day police blitz on gangs who are driving drugs and weapons into London.

LBC rode along as a black Mercedes was stopped by police where they found a “large amount of cash, large amount of drugs” and a phone hidden in a secret compartment under the gear box.

Police later revealed they found more than £800 in cash, four large bags of cannabis, 21 smaller pots of cannabis, pills of various colours and several phones hidden in the car.

Exclusive: LBC investigation: County lines gangs exploiting children as young as eight

Read more: Around 600 potential county lines identified in last year alone

Police reveal the hidden cache of drugs and money in the car
Police reveal the hidden cache of drugs and money in the car. Picture: LBC

An officer at the scene told LBC: “The whole inside of the car is filled with drugs, money and there was a phone hidden in the car."

Officers were also filmed opening up a velcro bag that contained several plastic canisters containing what appeared to be drugs.

A sniffer dog was then deployed to search the rest of the car.

LBC watched as a suspect was led away from the scene in handcuffs.

Read more: 1,100 arrested in national crackdown on county lines drug gangs

Read more: Police text 2,000 numbers on county lines drugs supply phone

Police used number plate recognition technology to stop vehicles “linked to drugs and county lines”.

Officers were also monitoring for suspicious activity as part of the crackdown on violent crime.

More than 250 officers from forces in Surrey, Thames Valley, Kent, Hertfordshire, City of London and Essex worked on the operation.

Afterwards, police made 46 arrests in London for offences including possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. They also seized 10 weapons off the streets.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Woman dead after two buses collide outside London Victoria train station
The defendant sits in a courtroom in Berlin

Teacher goes on trial in German cannibalism case

Tower Bridge became stuck open on Monday afternoon

London's Tower Bridge reopens after technical failure fixed

AI could help identify dementia after one scan.

Artificial intelligence could diagnose dementia in one scan

Mid-life height loss has been connected with the risk of early death in women

Height loss in middle-aged women linked to higher risk of early death - study
Robert Schellenberg at the Dalian Intermediate People's Court on 14 January 2019

Canadian citizen loses appeal against China death penalty

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Education Secretary claimed to be unable to remember his own grades

'Why won't you tell me?' Gavin Williamson 'forgets' own A-Level results
Gavin Williamson was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Government 'puts pressure on universities' to restart classroom learning
'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report

'How much more can the UK do?' Camilla Tominey's fierce take on climate report
'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'

'Our leaders need to prioritise the planet and people over profit'
Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures

Steelworker tells of 'climate quandary' between his job and kids' futures
The health service expert said it was a 'challenging' time for the NHS

NHS workers facing 'exhaustion' due to 'vicious circle' of staff shortages

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London