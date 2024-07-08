Drivers face more misery as M25 closed for three days this week as AA warns of travel chaos before Euros final

The M25 will close across the weekend. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Drivers heading to either Heathrow and Gatwick airports this weekend, or into London to watch the Euro 2024 final, have been warned they face travel chaos due to the closure of a section of the M25.

It will be the third time a section of the major motorway closes this year.

This weekend's closure, running from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday, will occur on the northbound section towards the A3 to the Painshill junction, the A245 towards Woking and the A320 to junction 11.

Meanwhile, drivers from the opposite direction will be impacted from the A320 southbound towards Woking, the A245 towards the Byfleet and Painshill junction and southbound on the A3 towards the M25.

Drivers will be diverted 10 miles from Addlestone to Cobham and Cobham to Addlestone.

Why is the M25 being closed?

There will be two more closures this year after this weekend. Picture: Getty

The closures have taken place to facilitate the installation of a gyratory bridge south of the junction 10 roundabout.

The first closure took place in March, while the second took place in May.

Drivers have been warned about extra travel chaos this weekend as thousands head to London for the Euros 2024 final - which England could feature in if they beat the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Those heading to either Gatwick or Heathrow airports have also been warned their journeys could be affected.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “With potential for an upturn in the weather forecast and many football fans hoping to visit friends to cheer on their national team, it’s likely to be incredibly busy in and around London, particularly the M25 junctions 10 to 11.”

Are there any more planned closures?

The section of the M25 was also closed in March and May. Picture: Getty

It will not be the last M25 closure this year, either.

There will be two more closures this year as the construction work continues around junction 10.

In total, the work is expected to be over by summer next year.