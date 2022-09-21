Breaking News

'Months of suffering is over': Five Brits captured by pro-Russian fighters in Ukraine released

Five Brits have been released by Russia. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Five British nationals held by Russian-backed forces in the east of Ukraine have been released, Liz Truss has confirmed.

Since the war began earlier this year, a number of British nationals have been captured in Ukraine - with the Foreign Office working to support the detainees and their families.

While on her visit to New York for a UN summit, the PM said: "Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families."

She thanked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy "for his efforts to secure the release of detainees, and Saudi Arabia for their assistance".

"Russia must end the ruthless exploitation of prisoners of war and civilian detainees for political ends," Ms Truss added.

Among those released is Aiden Aslin, who was sentenced to death after being captured by Russian-backed forces.

The 28-year-old was captured along with Shaun Pinner in April while fighting with the Ukrainian Marines.

They were found guilty of "committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People's Republic" in a court that is not internationally recognised.

Health Minister Robert Jenrick tweeted the update about his constituent, saying: "Aiden's return brings to an end months of agonising uncertainty for Aiden's loving family in Newark who suffered every day of Aiden's sham trial but never lost hope.

"As they are united as a family once more, they can finally be at peace."

Previously, three other Brits - John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill - were also put on trial for allegedly fighting for the Azov Battalion for Ukraine against the Russian army.

They were tried alongside a Swedish man and a Croatian.

One British aid worker, Paul Urey, died after being detained by pro-Russian forces.

The 45-year-old had been charged with "mercenary activities" in the breakaway Donetsk region as part of pro-Russian propaganda efforts.

It comes after the Saudi Arabian government said Russia had released 10 prisoners of war (POW) following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

American, Swedish, Croatian and Moroccan nationals are also believed to have been released as part of the exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the identities of those released are yet to be confirmed by the Government.

This story is being updated