Breaking News

'Months of suffering is over': Five Brits captured by pro-Russian fighters in Ukraine released

21 September 2022, 18:17 | Updated: 21 September 2022, 19:00

Five Brits have been released by Russia
Five Brits have been released by Russia. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Five British nationals held by Russian-backed forces in the east of Ukraine have been released, Liz Truss has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since the war began earlier this year, a number of British nationals have been captured in Ukraine - with the Foreign Office working to support the detainees and their families.

While on her visit to New York for a UN summit, the PM said: "Hugely welcome news that five British nationals held by Russian-backed proxies in eastern Ukraine are being safely returned, ending months of uncertainty and suffering for them and their families."

She thanked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy "for his efforts to secure the release of detainees, and Saudi Arabia for their assistance".

"Russia must end the ruthless exploitation of prisoners of war and civilian detainees for political ends," Ms Truss added.

Among those released is Aiden Aslin, who was sentenced to death after being captured by Russian-backed forces.

The 28-year-old was captured along with Shaun Pinner in April while fighting with the Ukrainian Marines.

They were found guilty of "committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the Donetsk People's Republic" in a court that is not internationally recognised.

Read more: Flights out of Russia sell out amid conscription fears after Putin mobilises more troops to 'defend our motherland'

Read more: Russia set to annex huge chunks of occupied Ukraine as Putin's lackeys stoke up fears of nuclear weapons

Health Minister Robert Jenrick tweeted the update about his constituent, saying: "Aiden's return brings to an end months of agonising uncertainty for Aiden's loving family in Newark who suffered every day of Aiden's sham trial but never lost hope.

"As they are united as a family once more, they can finally be at peace."

Previously, three other Brits - John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill - were also put on trial for allegedly fighting for the Azov Battalion for Ukraine against the Russian army.

They were tried alongside a Swedish man and a Croatian.

One British aid worker, Paul Urey, died after being detained by pro-Russian forces.

The 45-year-old had been charged with "mercenary activities" in the breakaway Donetsk region as part of pro-Russian propaganda efforts.

It comes after the Saudi Arabian government said Russia had released 10 prisoners of war (POW) following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

American, Swedish, Croatian and Moroccan nationals are also believed to have been released as part of the exchange of POWs between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the identities of those released are yet to be confirmed by the Government.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Putin has again made a threat over nuclear weapons

'Don't panic - Putin knows he's losing the war and his nuclear threat is meant to get in our heads'

An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell.

Schoolgirl looked at 'hideous' material from the 'ghetto of the online world', her father tells inquest

Donald Trump is being sued in New York

Donald Trump sued for alleged business fraud after being accused of 'trying to enrich himself and cheat the public'

Jonathon Cobban and Joel Borders have been found guilty of sending offensive messages

Two Met police officers found guilty of exchanging 'sickening' WhatsApps with Wayne Couzens

Olivia, 9, was shot at her home in Liverpool.

Reward of £200,000 being offered to catch killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Dean Allsop (left) and Jamie Crosbie (right)

'Dangerous' man jailed for life after stabbing neighbour to death over motorbike noise

Fuel prices have fallen after a record high

Petrol prices fall to lowest level since mid-May

A violent group gathered outside a Hindu Temple in Smethwick

Leicester violence spreads to Birmingham: Fireworks thrown at cops as 200-strong mob surrounds Hindu temple

Muhammad Taimoor admitted to 11 charges of sexual assault and was jailed for three years.

Teacher jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in classroom

The Queen's burial site will open to the public next week

Queen's burial site to open to public with first visitors able to visit Windsor Castle next week

Foreign Office minister Gillian Keegan argued that the Government's tax-cutting policies help everyone.

Tax-cutting policies are not 'trickle-down economics' and will 'help everyone', minister insists

The government has announced a package of support for businesses, including pubs

'Lifeline' as energy bills for pubs and shops to be capped under 'unprecedented' scheme

Some flights out of Russia are sold out amid fears citizens could be conscripted to fight in Ukraine

Flights out of Russia sell out amid conscription fears after Putin mobilises more troops to 'defend our motherland'

King Charles III is reportedly drawing up plans for a "slimmed-down" coronation.

King Charles 'plans slimmed-down and less expensive coronation' as Brits grapple with cost of living crisis

Liz Truss plans a taxation revolution

Truss willing to be 'unpopular' as she prepares to scrap cap on bankers' bonuses amid tax revolution

Putin appears to be readying the annexation of swathes of Ukraine

Russia set to annex huge chunks of occupied Ukraine as Putin's lackeys stoke up fears of nuclear weapons

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thomas Lane

Ex-police officer given three-year sentence in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

US president Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly

Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter with war in Ukraine, says Biden

Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left to right, Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka

New York attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

Vladimir Putin

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Passengers from a Moscow-Belgrade flight, operated by Air Serbia, pass through the airport building in Belgrade, Serbia

Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe pays her respects to the Queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London

Danish monarch tests positive for Covid after Queen’s funeral

Fallen palm trees after Hurricane Fiona passed though Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm and heads to Bermuda

Police inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest against Shinzo Abe state funeral

Masked police officers on the balcony of a house belonging to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov during a raid in Rottach-Egern in Germany

German police raid properties linked to Putin ally Usmanov

Warship

China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

King Charles must refashion the monarchy or he risks the UK splitting, LBC's Lewis Goodall writes

King Charles must refashion the monarchy and keep it relevant - or he risks his kingdom splitting: Lewis Goodall
Andrew Marr said the world's events have moved on fast from the Queen's funeral

Marr: How quickly the world turns - we're back to politics and it's almost like the Queen's funeral never happened
Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent
donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character
San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral
Andrew Marr spoke about the Queen's funeral

Marr: Queen's funeral was for the monarchy, for Britain and for the lonely and bereaved

Jon Sopel

Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London