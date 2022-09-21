Breaking News

Putin insists he's 'not bluffing' over nuclear threat as he mobilises more troops to 'defend our motherland'

Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation of Russian troops and has warned of nuclear weapons. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Vladimir Putin has partially mobilised troops in an escalation of the war in Ukraine and has threatened to use weapons of mass destruction to respond to any attack on Russia's territory.

The Russian President insisted he was "not bluffing" as he warned his nation would "protect its sovereignty" in a rare televised address.

Mr Putin confirmed he has signed a decree on partial mobilisation of his reserve troops, and threatened to respond if he feels Russia is being threatened.

He accused the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail" and noted "statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading Nato states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia".

And he added: "To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of Nato countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal."

His address - the first since troops invaded in February - comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.

The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following recent Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

The referendums will start on Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk areas.

Western leaders have condemned plans for referendums to be held in parts of Ukraine.

French president Emmanuel Macron says the votes would never be accepted by the international community.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office minister Gillian Keegan has slammed Mr Putin's "lies" and said the UK must help Ukraine defend its freedom.

She told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "This is more of Putin's lies. It's a rewriting of history, and let me be clear Russia is responsible for this illegal war."

She said the UK is "steadfast" in our support for Ukraine as the war enters its seventh month.

"The Ukrainian people have been fighting this for more than six months now and will continue to fight with our help," she said.

She said discussions will continue to seek a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war but admitted Mr Putin's comments are a "worrying escalation".

"Some of the language there was quite concerning at the end and obviously we would urge for calm," she told Sky News.

The Chichester MP also said: "It's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control.

"I'm not sure he's in control either really. I mean, this is obviously an escalation and, of course, for the Russian people now they will be conscripted into this war."

