Breaking News

Putin insists he's 'not bluffing' over nuclear threat as he mobilises more troops to 'defend our motherland'

21 September 2022, 07:48 | Updated: 21 September 2022, 09:39

Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation of Russian troops and has warned of nuclear weapons.
Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation of Russian troops and has warned of nuclear weapons. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Vladimir Putin has partially mobilised troops in an escalation of the war in Ukraine and has threatened to use weapons of mass destruction to respond to any attack on Russia's territory.

The Russian President insisted he was "not bluffing" as he warned his nation would "protect its sovereignty" in a rare televised address.

Mr Putin confirmed he has signed a decree on partial mobilisation of his reserve troops, and threatened to respond if he feels Russia is being threatened.

He accused the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail" and noted "statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading Nato states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia".

And he added: "To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of Nato countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal."

Read more: Russia set to annex huge chunks of occupied Ukraine as Putin's lackeys stoke up fears of nuclear weapons

His address - the first since troops invaded in February - comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.

The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following recent Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

The referendums will start on Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk areas.

Western leaders have condemned plans for referendums to be held in parts of Ukraine.

French president Emmanuel Macron says the votes would never be accepted by the international community.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office minister Gillian Keegan has slammed Mr Putin's "lies" and said the UK must help Ukraine defend its freedom.

She told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "This is more of Putin's lies. It's a rewriting of history, and let me be clear Russia is responsible for this illegal war."

She said the UK is "steadfast" in our support for Ukraine as the war enters its seventh month.

"The Ukrainian people have been fighting this for more than six months now and will continue to fight with our help," she said.

She said discussions will continue to seek a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war but admitted Mr Putin's comments are a "worrying escalation".

"Some of the language there was quite concerning at the end and obviously we would urge for calm," she told Sky News.

The Chichester MP also said: "It's something that we should take very seriously because, you know, we're not in control.

"I'm not sure he's in control either really. I mean, this is obviously an escalation and, of course, for the Russian people now they will be conscripted into this war."

This story is being updated, more follows

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Foreign Office minister Gillian Keegan argued that the Government's tax-cutting policies help everyone.

Tax-cutting policies are not 'trickle-down economics' and will 'help everyone', minister insists

Breaking
The government has announced a package of support for businesses, including pubs

'A lifeline': Energy bills for pubs and shops to be capped under 'unprecedented' scheme

King Charles III is reportedly drawing up plans for a "slimmed-down" coronation.

King Charles 'plans slimmed-down and less expensive coronation' as Brits grapple with cost of living crisis

Liz Truss plans a taxation revolution

Truss willing to be 'unpopular' as she prepares to scrap cap on bankers' bonuses amid tax revolution

Putin appears to be readying the annexation of swathes of Ukraine

Russia set to annex huge chunks of occupied Ukraine as Putin's lackeys stoke up fears of nuclear weapons

The Queen's corgis will feel the loss of their owner

Queen's corgis will feel the loss of their owner and could display signs of depression, says dog expert

Mr Ramsey was arrested after allegedly biting flesh off a man's nose

Top executive at vegan firm Beyond Meat accused of biting man's nose and ripping flesh off

Exclusive
Lord Kim Darroch told Andrew Marr the threat of a trade war must be taken seriously by the UK

Threat of EU punishment if NI agreement torn up must be taken seriously by UK, former top diplomat tells LBC

The funeral for the 28-year-old was held today at Liverpool Anglican Cathedral

Funeral for 'rising star' shot in her garden held at Liverpool Cathedral

A man was arrested after he appeared to grab the flag draped over the Queen's coffin

Man, 28, 'grabbed flag on Queen's coffin because he wanted to check she was dead'

The four-day work week has been a success for most firms involved.

Four-day working week backed by 86 per cent of companies in landmark trial

Liz Truss has said high energy bills are a price worth paying for the UK's security

Truss vows to slash taxes and insists soaring energy bills are a 'price worth paying' to stop Putin

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been away from their children for three weeks

Meghan and Harry stayed in Windsor last night but will 'fly home to be with their children in California ASAP'

Putin is thought to be preparing for a full mobilisation of Russian troops after mass graves were found in previously Russian-occupied towns

'Panic in Kremlin': Russia prepares to mobilise as Ukraine says torture victims in mass grave had genitals severed

Rosie Cooper MP has held her seat in West Lancashire since 2005

Labour MP Rosie Cooper quits politics over neo-Nazi assassination plot

Police pelted during trouble on the streets of Leicester on Saturday night.

Calls for calm after 16 police injured and 47 people arrested during weekend of violence in Leicester

Latest News

See more Latest News

Warship

China dials down Taiwan rhetoric as US and Canada transit strait

Vladimir Putin

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Joe Biden

Joe Biden to call Russian war ‘an affront to UN’s charter’

Body removed

Palestinian suspected of killing elderly Israeli woman found dead

Stranded whales

Rescue efforts under way as 230 whales beached in Tasmania

Australia Fiji Exercise

UK and US join Pacific allies in Fijian military exercise

Police inspect the scene where a man is reported to set himself on fire, near the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022

Man sets himself on fire in apparent protest against Shinzo Abe state funeral

Russia Ukraine War 200 Days

Separatist leaders in four Ukrainian regions plan votes to join Russia

UN General Assembly France

No nation can stay indifferent on Ukraine war, Macron says

The Fashion Awards 2016 – London

Marilyn Manson sex assault investigation goes to prosecutors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

King Charles must refashion the monarchy or he risks the UK splitting, LBC's Lewis Goodall writes

King Charles must refashion the monarchy and keep it relevant - or he risks his kingdom splitting: Lewis Goodall
Andrew Marr said the world's events have moved on fast from the Queen's funeral

Marr: How quickly the world turns - we're back to politics and it's almost like the Queen's funeral never happened
Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent
donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character
San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral
Andrew Marr spoke about the Queen's funeral

Marr: Queen's funeral was for the monarchy, for Britain and for the lonely and bereaved

Jon Sopel

Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very, very traditional tough-edged Christian sermon'

Andrew Marr sure Queen would have loved Archbishop of Canterbury's 'very very traditional, tough-edged Christian sermon'
Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

Dame Maureen Lipman says the Queen's 'beauty struck us all, she couldn't take a bad photo'

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

King Charles is a leader and a great listener, ex-communications secretary tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London