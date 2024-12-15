Foreign Office interpreter embroiled in accusation of running Chinese 'propaganda' website from Britain

The Foreign Office interpreter has been accused of furthering the CCP's interests. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

A Foreign Office interpreter has been accused of running a Chinese propaganda website in Britain.

Chen Shirong was an interpreter for UK state visits carried out by Chinese presidents.

He also previously worked at the BBC World Service as a journalist and commentator on Chinese affairs.

The interpreter is reportedly accused of running a websites that formed part of China's 'propaganda' network at the same time as having access to governmental departments in Whitehall.

The accusations against Mr Chen are alleged to come from a report by the UK-China Transparency charity, which is expected to be published next week, reported The Telegraph.

Foremost4Media - the website run by Mr Chen - is thought to have been 'flagged' by Microsoft in 2023 due to its furthering of a “veiled global network of CCP news websites."

Microsoft listed the website, which is no longer live, as forming part of “a network of more than 50 predominately Chinese-language news websites that support the CCP’s stated goal of being the authoritative voice of all Chinese language media worldwide".

Microsoft's threat intelligence department detailed the website's risk in a report on 'digital threats from East Asia', The Telegraph reports.

Chen Shirong (far left) at a welcome lunch held in Manchester, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping. Picture: Alamy

However, Mr Chen has not been accused of criminality or wrongdoing.

Sam Dunning from UK-China Transparency told The Telegraph: "This study highlights the UK’s urgent need for better understanding of the CCP and vigilance about its operations in the UK.”

Concerns were raised by Microsoft about the 50 websites after discovering that they seemingly had the same IP addresses, HTML codes, web developer comments, application programming interfaces and 'content management system from a 'wholly-owned subsidiary' of China News Service'.

According to The Telegraph, The Microsoft report stated: "We assess with high confidence that these websites are affiliated with the CCP’s United Front Work Department (UFWD)."

The Chinese government organisation UFWD - sometimes referred to as the CCP's 'overseas arm' - aims to expand China's influence across the globe, which is 'often' furthered via expatriates.

London - British Foreign Office, the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid allegations that an alleged Chinese 'spy' developed a close business relationship with Prince Andrew.

Andrew met the individual through "official channels" with "nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed", a statement from his office said.

The businessman - described as a "close confidant" of Andrew - lost an appeal over a decision to bar him from entering the UK on national security grounds.

The man, known only as H6, brought a case to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) after previous Home Secretary Suella Braverman said he should be excluded from the UK in March 2023.

Judges were told that in a briefing for the Home Secretary in July 2023, officials claimed H6 had been in a position to generate relationships between prominent UK figures and senior Chinese officials "that could be leveraged for political interference purposes".

Officials said that H6 had downplayed his relationship with the Chinese state, which combined with his relationship with Andrew, represented a threat to national security.

A statement from Andrew's office said: "The Duke of York followed advice from His Majesty's Government and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised."

The Duke met the individual through official channels with nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed.

"He is unable to comment further on matters relating to national security."