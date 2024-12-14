Chinese 'spy' linked to Prince Andrew met with May and Cameron - as Reform MPs threatened to name him

14 December 2024, 21:55

The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament.
The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament. Picture: Alamy

The alleged Chinese 'spy' with links to Prince Andrew also met with Theresa May and David Cameron according to reports - as Reform UK MPs threaten to name him in Parliament.

By Chay Quinn

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The alleged Chinese spy who became a "close confidant" of the disgraced Duke of York met the two former prime ministers, photos seen by Sky News and The Sunday Times reportedly show.

There is no suggestion that either knew the individual, known as H6 because of national security laws, had links to the Chinese state.

Read More: 'Chinese spy' was 'invited' to Buckingham Palace by Prince Andrew - as calls grow for identity to be revealed

Read More: Suella Braverman leads calls for identity of 'Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew to be revealed

A spokeswoman for Baroness May told Sky News: "Baroness May and her husband, Sir Philip, are photographed at numerous events in any given year.

"As such, she doesn't remember when or where this particular photograph was taken or the man in question."

A source close to Lord Cameron said: "David Cameron was leader of the Conservative Party for over a decade and PM for six years.

"He met thousands of people in that time at hundreds of functions and events. We don't have any further information about this individual."

PM and Former PMs pay tribute to Lord Heywood: Westminster Abbey Featuring: Theresa May, David Cameron Where: London, United Kingdom When: 20 Jun 2019 Credit: Phil Lewis/WENN.com
The alleged Chinese spy who became a "close confidant" of the disgraced Duke of York met the two former prime ministers, photos seen by Sky News and The Sunday Times reportedly show. (file photo). Picture: Alamy

The latest revelation comes as Reform UK MPs say they are prepared to use Parliamentary privilege to name the suspected spy according to leader Nigel Farage.

The rule gives MPs certain legal immunities over what they say in the Commons - and Mr Farage is threatening to use this power to reveal who the businessman is in the house.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Farage said: "The man should be named immediately - otherwise, the whole thing smacks of an establishment cover-up.

"If it's not resolved in the courts, he should be named in the Commons. It's clearly in the national interest."

Westminster, London, UK. 10th Dec 2024. Reform party photo call, Nigel Farage and Nick Candy. Credit: Matthew Chattle/Alamy Live News
The latest revelation comes as Reform UK MPs say they are prepared to use Parliamentary privilege to name the suspected spy according to leader Nigel Farage. Picture: Alamy

The man - who was banned from Britain by the Government on national security grounds - visited Buckingham Palace twice, and also entered St James's Palace and Windsor Castle at the invitation of Prince Andrew, The Times reported.

On Friday, the duke said he "ceased all contact" with the businessman accused of being a Chinese spy when concerns were first raised about him.

Suella Braverman, the former Home Secretary, has called for the alleged Chinese spy, to lose his anonymity.

The thought has been echoed by other senior Tories such as Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Chris Philp, reports The Telegraph.

MI5 had identified him as an agent involved in “covert and deceptive activity” on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party.

Suella Braverman
Braverman, who was home secretary when the former civil servant from China was banned from entering the UK . Picture: Alamy

Andrew met the individual through "official channels" with "nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed", a statement from his office said.

The businessman brought a case to the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) after then-home secretary Suella Braverman said he should be excluded from the UK in March 2023.

Several newspapers have reported that the King has been briefed about his brother's links to the alleged spy.

Ms Braverman has called for the man - known only as H6 - to lose his anonymity, the Telegraph has reported, as a "deterrent to others taking part in similar activities".

Judges were told that in a briefing for the home secretary in July 2023, officials claimed H6 had been in a position to generate relationships between prominent UK figures and senior Chinese officials "that could be leveraged for political interference purposes".

They also said H6 had downplayed his relationship with the Chinese state, which combined with his relationship with Andrew, 64, represented a threat to national security.

At a hearing in July, the specialist tribunal heard the businessman was told by an adviser to Andrew that he could act on the duke's behalf when dealing with potential investors in China, and that H6 had been invited to Andrew's birthday party in 2020.

A letter referencing the birthday party from the adviser, Dominic Hampshire, was discovered on H6's devices when he was stopped at a port in November 2021.

The Duke Of York, The UK's Special Representative For International Trade and Investment Visits Crossrail
The 'spy' was even invited to the Duke's birthday celebration in 2020. Picture: Getty

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told Sky News on Saturday that the Government "always respects the decisions of the courts" and would "not comment on individual cases" when asked if H6's anonymity should be lifted.

Ms Cooper added: "Our security and intelligence agencies are continually vigilant for any threat to UK national security, whether that be around foreign influence, whether it be around espionage, whether it be around any security threat.

"We won't hesitate to take action in individual cases or more widely wherever any challenge arises."

Read more: Suella Braverman leads calls for identity of 'Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew to be revealed

Read more: 'Chinese spy' with close links to Prince Andrew banned from UK amid national security fears

In a ruling on Thursday, Mr Justice Bourne, Judge Stephen Smith and Sir Stewart Eldon, dismissed the challenge.

It comes after the royal family reportedly took further steps over the summer to distance themselves from the disgraced duke, with the King said to have axed his £1 million annual "living allowance" and the security Charles had been privately funding for Andrew's home.

Professor Rana Mitter, ST Lee Professor of US-Asia Relations at the Harvard Kennedy School and an expert in Chinese politics, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that part of Chinese spying strategy is to look for people who might be "influential over time" but are "in a bit of a doldrums".

He said the situation involving the Duke of York and H6 is "not so much about spying in the sense of trying to find out secrets, it's about trying to influence".

"Getting to know the elites of countries like Britain is a useful task not for immediate knowledge but maybe for long term development of links in society. It seems that's what has been going on here," Prof Mitter said.

"One of the things that quite often will happen is looking out for who may be influential over time, but perhaps is in a bit of a down spot, a bit of a doldrums.

"One of the best examples from a generation ago would have been President Richard Nixon, after he had to resign in disgrace over Watergate he was frequently invited to China." Andrew Lownie, who is writing a biography of the Duke and Sarah, Duchess of York, said the latest revelations involving the King's younger brother would impact the wider family and the "future of the monarchy", as he called for greater transparency around the the royals' finances.

He said: "The real scandals surrounding him are financial more than sexual.

"Given he cannot police his own activities and understand where the moral boundaries lie, it is time for proper scrutiny of his finances and a public register of royal interests.

"Judging from online comments to newspaper articles, this episode is highly damaging for the whole of the royal family whose finances and business activities should now be more transparent.

"Time, too, for the exemption for them in the Freedom of Information Act be removed and their wills not sealed.

"After recent scandals, I think this is a very serious moment for the future of the monarchy." Buckingham Palace and the Duke of York's office have been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A new trailer for the Gavin & Stacey finale set to air this Christmas Day has teased an answer to the infamous 'fishing trip' mystery.

Gavin & Stacey 'fishing trip' mystery reveal teased in new trailer for Xmas finale

A person is fighting for life after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge near Glasgow.

Eight injured and one fighting for life after double-decker bus hits railway bridge near Glasgow

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has travelled to Italy for migration talks with the nation's government.

Home Secretary visits Italy for crunch migration talks with right-wing government

A man who was arrested on suspicion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond will face no further action from police.

Man arrested suspected of blackmailing TV star Alison Hammond faces no further action from cops

People dressed as Father Christmas

Santas and Grinches hit the streets for annual SantaCon bar crawls

A man in costume in Deventer

Charles Dickens’ characters come alive in Dutch town enamoured with author

Isak Andic, founder of high street chain Mango, has died in a freak hiking accident near Barcelona, the brand says.

Billionaire founder of fashion chain Mango dies in freak accident on holiday

The shooting took place at the Loon Plage migrant camp near Dunkirk (file photo)

At least four killed after shooting at migrant camp in northern France

Brussels will demand access to British fishing waters and force the UK to follow EU laws as the price of a new trade deal for Sir Keir Starmer.

EU to demand access to UK fishing waters as Starmer seeks to reset Brexit relationship

The 'controversial' map has angered Ukrainian FA

Ukraine FA hit back at Fifa's 'unacceptable error' and 'controversial' map amid World Cup 2026 qualifying draw

Scientists claim there's an 'unprecedented risk' to life caused by 'mirror life' research

Creating 'mirror bacteria' could cause 'unprecedented risk' and wipe out life on earth, scientists warn

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui has given new information on striker Michail Antonio after the player was hospitalised in a horror crash while driving his Ferrari in Essex.

West Ham boss gives new update on Michail Antonio's injury after horror supercar crash

Drones have been spotted in New Jersey, as concerns mount

Concerns grow amid multiple sightings of unidentified 'mysterious' drones spotted over New Jersey

Mikheil Kavelashvili

Ex-footballer becomes new President of Georgia

Gavin And Stacey Filming In Barry, Wales

Mathew Horne feels 'protective' over Gavin And Stacey co-star James Corden as he slaps down rumours of fall out

Servicemen of the 24th Mechanised Brigade fire a 2s1 self-propelled 122mm howitzer towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar

Ukrainian drones strike Russia as Kyiv reels from air attacks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Daylight saving has been criticised by lawmakers in the US

Trump to ban 'costly' daylight saving time in the US as he slams its 'inefficiency'

Participants celebrate after hearing the news that South Korea’s parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean parliament votes to impeach President over martial law order

Mikheil Kavelashvili

Former Manchester City footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili elected new President of Georgia

Walter Souza Braga Netto points

Brazilian police arrest ex-Bolsonaro cabinet member in coup plot probe

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Top diplomats discuss Syria’s transition after Assad deposed

c

'Chinese spy' was 'invited' to Buckingham Palace by Prince Andrew - as calls grow for identity to be revealed
Tradespeople in the UK are sieged by mental illnesses, according to new study

Construction workers 'four times more likely' to take their own life as 7,000 deaths linked to mental illness
Doctors have warned against the dangers of excessive consumption of seed oils

Doctors warn against dangers of cooking oil amid links to colon cancer increases

c

Suella Braverman leads calls for identity of 'Chinese spy’ linked to Prince Andrew to be revealed
South Korean parliament

South Korean parliament votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King has spoken about the "battle" to maintain "timeless skills" as he met artists and craftspeople.

Beaming King Charles steps out for annual Christmas fair celebrating traditional crafts

England, London, View Of Buckingham Palace

Palace investigating following reports member of Buckingham Palace staff arrested after Christmas party
Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News